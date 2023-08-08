High School Volleyball Preview

The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats were already projected to be one of the top Class 2A volleyball teams in Region IV this season.
The addition of last season’s District 30-4A Offensive Player of the Year could make the Lady Cats a state tournament contender.
The Pettus Lady Eagles breezed to the District 29-1A title last season, but will be rebuilding with just one starter returning.
The Beeville Lady Trojans look to contend in District 30-4A as they welcome back five starters from their 2022 team that went 16-19.
Beeville Lady Trojans
The Lady Trojans just missed making the playoffs last season as they finished fifth in 30-4A. Tenth-year head coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer may have enough talent to end Beeville’s seven-year absence from the postseason.
Among the five returning starters are sophomore outside hitter Harper Green, who was a first-team all-district choice, sophomore middle blocker Abby Del Bosque, and junior right-side hitter Jayden Ford.
“We’re looking for a young group to step into key roles,” Riojas-Fryer said. “We have young setters and youth in the back row. We will have a hard-working group that will use all our preseason games to build the team chemistry. When this group finds that cohesiveness, they will be a great team.”
Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats
The Lady Cats return a veteran team that went three rounds into the playoffs last season.
Junior outside hitter Jenna Vasquez was the District 28-2A MVP, Coastal Bend Publishing Super Team Hitter of the Year, and a member of the Texas High School Coaches’ Association Class 2A Super Elite Team.
Junior setter Mailey Hardin was the Tri-Setter of the Year in 28-2A and first-team Super Team selection. Senior outside hitter Maggy Moreman and junior middle blocker Brandi Cash were first-team all-district picks, and junior defensive specialist Mia Briseno was a second-team all-district pick.
The Lady Cats added senior middle blocker Chloe Smith, who starred for two seasons at Rockport-Fulton.
S-T will also have improved depth with freshman setter Audree Vasquez.
“We graduated a few players but are bringing in some very strong players and we know what we will have to focus on to get further this year,” said 10th-year head coach Holly Vasquez. “We have a tough preseason schedule that will prepare us for the postseason. This group of girls has great chemistry and they love this game.”
The Lady Cats will begin the 2023 season on the road with dual matches against Banquete and Orange Grove on Aug. 8.
Pettus Lady Eagles
Senior setter/middle blocker Jocelyn Reyna, who was last year’s District 29-1A MVP, is Pettus’ lone returning starter.
Jenniffer Reyna, who enters her fourth season as the Lady Eagles’ head coach, is counting on senior outside hitter Lauren Salinas, a second-team all-district selection last season, senior outside hitter Alaina Voges, and junior middle blocker Carmen Cantu to step into prominent roles.
“We’re excited about starting our 2023 volleyball season,” Jennifer Reyna said. “We are starting this year with only four returners, but I am very optimistic about our season. We have a hard-working group of athletes to fill those positions needed. We will have to find a way to gel as a team very quickly early in the season.”
The Lady Eagles open the season on Aug. 8 at home against Luling in a 5 p.m. contest.
