Goliad, McMullen County in TGCA's preseason volleyball Top 10 polls

The Goliad Tigerettes and McMullen County Cowgirls are the only two STexasNews.com teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's preseason Top 10 polls, which were released Wednesday.
Goliad is No. 3 in the Class 3A poll, while McMullen County is No. 9 in the Class 1A poll.
The Tigerettes have six starters back from last season's team that went 31-14 and advanced to the regional semifinals. The Cowgirls return three starters from their 2022 team that was 24-11 and also went five rounds deep into the playoffs.
Gunter is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, while Bushland is No. 2.
Here are the complete preseason rankings:
Class 1A
1. Blum
2. D’Hanis
3. Benjamin
4. Neches
5. Round Top-Carmine
6. Veribest
7. Van Horn
8. Northside
9. McMullen County
10. Rankin
Class 2A
1. Windthorst
2. Jewett Leon
3. Iola
4. Crawford
5. Lindsay
6. Wink
7. Schulenburg
8. Bremond
9. Johnson City
10. Water Valley
Class 3A
1. Gunter
2. Bushland
3. Goliad
4. Tatum
5. Columbus
6. Central Heights
7. East Bernard
8. Troy
9. Holliday
10. Corpus Christi London
Class 4A
1. Canyon Randall
2. Aubrey
3. Bellville
4. Decatur
5. Hereford
6. La Vernia
7. Farmersville
8. Floresville
9. Glen Rose
10. Wimberley
Class 5A
1. Colleyville Heritage
2. Leander Rouse
3. Birdville
4. Montgomery Lake Creek
5. Frisco Wakeland
6. Lucas Lovejoy
7. New Braunfels Canyon
8. Georgetown
9. Mission Sharyland
10. Argyle
Class 6A
1. Dripping Springs
2. The Woodlands
3. Byron Nelson
4. Dallas Highland Park
5. Katy Tompkins
6. San Antonio Reagan
7. Bridgeland
8. Plano West
9. Fort Worth Boswell
10. Austin Westlake