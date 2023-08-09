Fans help fuel Lady Trojans' comeback win

The Beeville Lady Trojans showed coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer something Tuesday night.
After dropping the first two sets to the Bishop Lady Badgers, the Lady Trojans rallied to win the next three and raise their record to 2-0 before a raucous crowd at the Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“The fight the girls showed after losing the first two sets is what being a Trojan is all about,” Riojas-Fryer said after her team’s 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12 victory. “We couldn’t have stayed so pumped up without all of the fans rocking the stands.”
Harper Green had 16 kills, 19 digs and one service ace. Chloey Lopez recorded 17 assists and Khloe Avalos added 13. Gabby Pesina posted 30 digs, while Jayden Ford led the team in blocks with seven and also had four kills.
Abby Del Bosque had six kills and two service aces, Jocelyn Rodriguez tallied four kills, Kyra Davis had four assists, Kaylee Avalos recorded two service aces, and Shay Gomez posted four blocks.
“With 16 girls on the team, not everyone can go in and you never know when you are going in, but not one player of those 16 didn’t contribute to these two wins,” Riojas-Fryer said.
Beeville also won the junior varsity and freshman matches.
Jaiden Moreno had six kills, Liberty Gonzales tallied nine assists, Mia Garcia recorded three service aces and one block, and Julianna Delarosa added three service aces and 15 digs to lead the Lady Trojan JV (2-0).
The Beeville freshmen (2-0) were led by Araceli Hernandez’s four kills, Gabby Fira’s seven assists, Anahi Hernandez’s four kills, and Peyton Zamora’s six digs.
The Lady Trojans will see action again Friday and Saturday at the Hondo Tournament.
