Countdown to Kickoff: Woodsboro Eagles

The Woodsboro Eagles are going old school this upcoming football season.
Coach Jonathan Lesak is bucking the trend of wide-open, one-back offenses and installing the old-fashioned Slot-T, which features a halfback and fullback on every play and emphasizes the ground game.
“We will still have the offense that allows some flexibility in formations, but we’re base our quarterback under center because we feel we’re going to be a little bit smaller on the offensive line this year,” Lesak said. “But we do have some kids who are strong and quick and can get after it. We feel this will give us a chance to be more successful.
“We’re quicker and stronger, even though we’re undersized. If we can misdirect and have better angles with this offense, we won’t have to hold the blocks very long. We can get our kids to the second level in a hurry.”
Lesak decided to make the offense change in January and took his coaching staff to Liberty Hill, where the Panthers run the offense in an up-tempo style that prevents defenses from making adjustments.
“I already understood the offense,” Lesak said. “But we wanted to find out how Liberty Hill is able to run the offense as fast as it does and find out how they streamlined the blocking up front. We did that and we feel we’ve got a pretty good plan.”
The new offense could see some players in different positions.
“We can take our better athletes and move them around a little bit to get them different looks at the ball,” Lesak said. “Before, our best athlete was our quarterback. The defense knows where he is at every play. If somebody is hot, we can move him around and keep feeding him the ball without having to worry about a bad snap going over the quarterback’s head.”
The rarity of the Slot-T offense makes it a challenge for opposing defenses to prepare for it in just one week.
“You have to simulate all the mesh in the backfield and getting out of the huddle fast,” Lesak said. “I can’t imagine how defensive coordinators prepare to play Liberty Hill.”
Lesak said his players are picking up the new offense quickly.
“It’s a lot more streamlined,” Lesak said. “Our kids don’t spend as much time doing football here as schools around us because they are in a lot of other things. We tried to make it as simple as we can for the kids to understand.”
The Eagles return 14 starters from last season’s team that went 4-6 and reached the playoffs.
Layton Niemann, a junior, played quarterback last season and rushed for 808 yards and seven touchdowns. TK Morgan and Glen Giddens will also give the Eagles experience in the skill positions.
Woodsboro was picked to finish second in District 16-2A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. The Bruni Badgers are projected to win the district title. Agua Dulce is tabbed for third place and Pettus is picked to finish fourth.
The Eagles begin workouts on July 31 and will open the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at home against Bloomington.
