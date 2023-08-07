Countdown to Kickoff: Three Rivers Bulldogs

If there was ever a season when the Three Rivers Bulldogs could “close the gap” on the upper-echelon Class 2A programs in the state, 2023 might be it.
The Bulldogs lost just one starting player – tight end/linebacker Jacob Amaro – to graduation from last season’s team that went 9-3 and advanced two rounds into the playoffs.
With that much experience coming back, Ramon Soliz feels his Bulldogs are better prepared to compete in one of the state’s toughest district’s and make a deeper run in the postseason.
“We’ve got a great senior group,” Soliz said. “They are motivated. They know what’s in front of them and who’s in their way for them to achieve their goals.”
The Bulldogs need not look farther than their own District 15-2A Division I to gauge how they rank among the best in the state.
The Refugio Bobcats are ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Class 2A Division I preseason poll. Ranked ninth are the Shiner Comanches. Three Rivers is No. 17 and district foe Ganado is No. 21.
Refugio, which advanced to the state title game last season, returns 17 starters and is picked by DCTF to repeat as district champion. Shiner is tabbed as the runner-up with the Bulldogs projected third and Ganado fourth.
“Refugio, Shiner and Ganado are really athletic teams and they are really well-coached,” Soliz said. “Playing those teams is a good measuring stick toward finding out where your program is with the best in the state.”
In 2022, Three Rivers notched impressive pre-district victories over perennial Class 2A power Falls City and Taft, which went on to win 16-3A DII and reach the regional quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs brought a 5-0 record into Refugio and fell 58-7 to the Bobcats. The next week, Shiner came to Three Rivers and rolled to a 67-7 victory.
“Refugio and Shiner put so many top athletes on the field and it’s hard to find an answer to neutralize that,” Soliz said. “I think our biggest task this season will be not looking across the field and seeing ‘Refugio’ and ‘Shiner.’ You can get caught up in playing the name.
“In order to close the gap, we have to play to our potential and get a couple of breaks here and there. We’ve got really good kids. We feel like we coach them up well and train them as well as anybody.”
Soliz’s son, Caden Soliz, returns for his senior year after being named Co-Offensive Player of the Year on the 2022 Coastal Bend Publishing Football Super Team. The quarterback passed for 2.534 yards and 33 touchdowns, while rushing for 664 yards and nine more scores. Also back are senior wide receiver Derek Lancaster (64 catches, 1,278 yards, 21 TDs) and senior running back Kaiyden Thomas (1,256 yards rushing, 11 TDs).
“We’re bringing our exact team back with the exception of two players,” Soliz said. “One of them (Amaro) started. We’re just a year older. We had a lot of sophomores last year who got a year under their belts, and there are a few kids we are expecting to make some big jumps and be a bigger part of the program. We are really excited about what we have.”
The Bulldogs began workouts on July 31.
Three Rivers opens the season on Aug. 25 at Falls City.
