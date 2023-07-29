Countdown to Kickoff: Taft Greyhounds

It would be difficult for Taft’s Joe Riojas to imagine a better situation for himself as a first-year head football coach.
Riojas returned to his alma mater where he played for the Greyhounds under Pete Guajardo and came back to the school where he served as an assistant coach for eight years.
Making the transition even better for Riojas is the fact that he inherits 13 starters from last year’s team that won the school’s first district title in 36 years, and has a quarterback who led the nation in 2022 with 5,812 total yards from scrimmage.
“It makes my job so much easier as far as talking game-planning and what we’re going to try to do on offense,” Riojas said of having senior JJ Acosta as his signal caller.
Acosta, who was named the Player of the Year on the 2022 Coastal Bend Publishing Football Super Team, passed for 4,269 yards and 40 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,543 yards and 12 more TDs in leading the Greyhounds to a 10-3 record, District 16-3A Division II title and three rounds into the playoffs.
Riojas, who returned to Taft after coaching two seasons at Corpus Christi London and three years at Corpus Christi West Oso, said he doesn’t plan to drastically alter the Greyhounds’ offensive scheme that put an average of 37.8 points on the scoreboard.
“We want to make sure we still do the things that the players feel comfortable with and had success with last year,” Riojas said. “Like the old adage says, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ ”
Enrique Rodriguez, a senior, is the only experienced receiver returning this season. In 2022, Rodriguez had 56 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last en route to earning first-team Super Team honors.
Riojas hopes to
develop skill position players during the preseason. Other returning players, aside from Acosta and Rodriguez, had only 10 touches of the football last season.
“We want to see the team really gel with the new pieces that we have,” Riojas said. “Yes, we have an all-state quarterback and receiver, but this is a different team.”
The offensive line returns seniors Marcello Nieto and Isaiah Perez.
Senior linebacker Alfredo Gomez had 87 tackles, including 39 unassisted, last season. Senior defensive back Chris Cantu made 53 stops and Rodriguez (41 tackles) and Acosta (four interceptions) also starred in the Greyhounds’ secondary.
Perez (32 tackles), Nieto (26 tackles) and senior Aden Guidry (35 tackles) are back to solidify the defensive line.
The Greyhounds are picked to defend their 16-3A DII championship by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Acosta is listed as the magazine’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Taft is ranked No. 22 in the publication’s Class 3A Division II preseason poll.
Riojas knows his team won’t be able to sneak up on opponents this season.
“I told the kids that they are on everybody’s radar this year,” Riojas said. “Right now, you’re on top, but everybody wants to knock you down. We’re going to be the game that every opponent circles.”
The Greyhounds will begin preseason workouts on July 31 and open the season on Aug. 24 at Skidmore-Tynan.
•CSlavik@STexasNews•