Countdown to Kickoff: Refugio Bobcats

By Coy Slavik
Editor
It took just one day back in Refugio after falling in the Class 2A Division I state championship game for the Bobcats to come up with a motto for the 2023 football season.
“One of the kids wrote ‘FTJ’ on the board at the weight room the first day we got back. It stands for ‘Finish the Job,’ ” Herring said. “It’s still there. I’ve never erased it. The kids have seen it everyday for eight months. We’re going to have that on the front of our helmets.”
The Bobcats definitely have the tools to get the job done in 2023. Refugio returns 17 starters (nine on offense, eight on defense) from last season’s team that exceeded even Herring’s expectations by reaching the state final, where they suffered a 54-28 loss to Hawley in a game that wasn’t close after the first quarter.
“We were young,” Herring said. “We started 11 sophomores and freshmen. We were pups. It was a very successful year. We beat Shiner twice and then beat Timpson. We ran into a Hawley team that was senior-laden and hungry after getting beat in the final the year before and they just kicked our tail. I wasn’t disappointed with the loss as much as I was disappointed in the way we lost.”
Herring was curious to find out how his players would react in the offseason after their disappointing performance at AT&T Stadium.
“After we got beat so bad and kind of got over the hurt, I got a sense they were hungry,” Herring said. “But I wasn’t sure they knew exactly how to channel that hunger. I wasn’t sure who the leaders were going to be this summer, and it’s been clearly defined who runs this team and who the leaders are. They finally turned the page, in my opinion.”
Herring was also encouraged with the participation of his players in grades 7-12 during voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts.
“We had an incredible summer,” Herring said. “We averaged over 80 kids. That’s super encouraging, because that means the kids are dialed in and bought in and willing to give up some of their summer to come up here and work in 110 degrees and get better.”
The Bobcats don’t plan on changing very much schematically.
“Every group is different,” Herring said. “We try to tweak things a little bit, but all the nuts and bolts of our offensive and defensive philosophies stay the same.”
Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Class 2A Division I preseason Top 25 poll, and picked by the publication to win it all by defeating Hawley in a rematch of last season’s championship game.
Three other District 15-2A Division I teams – Shiner (No. 9), Three Rivers (No. 17) and Ganado (No. 21) – are also in the Top 25 poll.
“I think from top to bottom, it may wind up just the same as last year,” Herring said. “Everybody is expecting Shiner to be down, but Shiner is a lot like Refugio. Even when they only have three or four returning starters, they’re still going to be good because the kids have bought in and they have great coaches and great kids.”
The Bobcats will begin workouts on July 31. Refugio will scrimmage at Goliad on Aug. 11 and at home against Odem on Aug. 17 before opening the season versus Hitchcock at home on Aug. 24.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•