Countdown to Kickoff: Odem Owls

It’s small consolation for Odem head football coach Armando Huerta that his Owls were competitive in just about every game during last season’s disappointing 1-9 campaign.
Huerta is also unimpressed that his team led the eventual district-champion Taft Greyhounds and runner-up Hebbronville Brahmas with under two minutes remaining in both games.
Huerta knows the Owls weren’t that far from being a playoff team in 2022 despite all the misfortune. Odem’s five district losses came by a combined 19 points.
“It was like one of those self-fulfilling prophecies. They were just expecting something to go wrong,” Huerta said. “It was always somebody and something different.”
Huerta said the Owls’ deficiencies were obvious.
“Our offense got better and did well enough to win a lot of those games, but our defense wasn’t stopping anybody and couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Huerta said. “Special teams had a role in that, too. And even though we averaged over 30 points a game, our offense stalled too many times inside the red zone.”
Huerta is a believer in keeping fresh players on the field. But with only 10 seniors on this year’s roster, he will be forced to have more players see action on offense and defense.
“That goes against everything we’ve ever done,” Huerta said. “We’ll try to do it in a manner that’s reasonable and still productive. But it doesn’t matter how good you are if you’re dead-tired.”
The Owls will also be switching to a new defense.
“I have been running a 3-4 defense for 15 years,” Huerta said. “Now we’re going to a 4-3 cover-two defense.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts Taft will defend its District 16-3A Division II title. Hebbronville is pegged for the runner-up spot and followed by Santa Rosa, George West, Odem, Banquete and Monte Alto.
“We will be in every game and every game is winnable,” Huerta said. “Our district is interesting because there has been a lot of coaching turnover. It’s going to be interesting how everybody evolves this year. There are so many variables involved.
“If we fix our red-zone offense and special teams, and get the defense off the field on third down, we’ll be fine. I think talent-wise, we have a chance in every game we play. It will come down to our improvement in those three areas.”
Odem will begin workouts on July 31 and open the season at home against Karnes City on Aug. 26.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•