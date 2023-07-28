Countdown to Kickoff: Mathis Pirates

By Coy Slavik
Roger Masters is going back to what brought the Mathis Pirates their greatest success.
Masters, named Mathis’ new head football coach and athletic director on June 3, is scrapping the Pirates’ spread offense for the Slot-T. It will be very familiar to the offenses Mathis ran when it reached the state championship game in 1999 and state semifinals in 2015.
“I just feel like it fits our kids better,” said Masters, who joined the Pirates’ coaching staff in 2022 as defensive coordinator. “I kind of felt that the first time I walked in the door here. We’re more run-oriented. We could throw the ball 56 times a game again, but that’s not Mathis. It’s really never been.”
Last season, Mathis finished 3-7 overall and 1-5 in rugged District 15-3A Division I. According to Masters, the Pirates were physically outmatched by just about every opponent.
“We were probably one of the weakest teams in the area when it came to weight room strength and power,” Masters said. “It’s just a matter of getting these kids to lift weights everyday. When I took over, it became a point of emphasis that we had to get stronger. We need to embrace weightlifting more than we have in the past.”
Masters said his players have embraced the new offense.
“It’s ‘smash-mouth’ football,” Masters said. “Those are the types of kids we have. What I love about these Mathis kids is when they realize how much you care about them, they’ll do anything you want them to do. They are blue-collar kids.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine picks Edna to win the district title. Goliad is tabbed for the runner-up playoff berth and Industrial is forecast to finish third. Corpus Christi London is the magazine’s fourth-place pick and followed by Mathis, Palacios and Aransas Pass.
The Pirates’ game on Nov. 4 at home against London could have playoff ramifications.
“Those top three teams are kind of in a tier by themselves right now,” Masters said. “The bad thing for us is we play London in the last game of the season. Will we be healthy enough?”
Mathis will scrimmage against Victoria St. Joseph and San Diego before opening the season on Aug. 25 at home against Ingleside.
