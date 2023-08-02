Countdown to Kickoff: Kenedy Lions

Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez’s reward for turning around the Lions’ football fortunes was being placed in the “District of Doom.”
Alvarez inherited a program in 2019 that had lost 27 straight games. In his first season at the helm, the Lions went 6-5 with a trip to the playoffs. Alvarez’s second team was 6-3 in the truncated 2020 season and reached the area playoffs.
In 2021, Kenedy went 9-3 and returned to the area round of the postseason.
It appeared the Lions were progressing to the point of becoming a perennial playoff participant. Then the UIL put Kenedy in District 15-2A Division I in the 2022 realignment with Refugio, Shiner, Three Rivers and Ganado.
Kenedy was 2-2 in non-district play last season, but lost to the four perennial powers by a combined score of 206-56. This season, Refugio, Shiner, Three Rivers and Ganado are all ranked in the Top 25 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Class 2A Division I preseason poll.
“Everybody knows we’re in the District of Doom,” Alvarez said. “There’s nothing else you can do but just get to work.”
The Lions return 12 starters (five on offense, seven on defense) and are picked by DCTF to finish fifth in 15-2A DI. Alvarez is encouraged by an offseason of reflection and evaluation.
“We got cranked up in January, and I thought we were pretty good at organizing and structuring things,” Alvarez said. “It gave us an opportunity to look back and see what we can do better.”
Alvarez feels the success of the Lions’ baseball team that reached the regional semifinals could carry over into the football season.
“We try to observe and evaluate how that can help us going into the fall,” Alvarez said. “Those guys got thrown into the fire and went four rounds into the playoffs. I think we can benefit from that. They know what pressure looks like. In our district, there’s pressure every week.”
Alvarez said there will be very few schematic changes this season. Once again, the Lions’ offense will operate out of the Slot-T formation.
“We don’t really get out of what we do,” Alvarez said. “We just kind of polish it up and get better. It’s really kind of hard to prep for us in three days. We’ve been running that offense since Day 1 and this will be the fifth season.”
Alvarez admitted it is a challenge to keep his players encouraged and focused when playing in the state’s toughest district.
“We just try to be proud of all the accomplishments and keep the kids excited about everything we’re doing,” Alvarez said. “We’re constantly praising our kids. Our coaches are very energetic.”
Securing a playoff berth this season would be Alvarez’s greatest accomplishment to date in Kenedy. He feels the Lions, with a few breaks, could make it happen.
“We have some good, hard-working kids,” Alvarez said. “They know our expectations. They know we’re in the district that is the toughest from top to bottom. They are ready to answer that call.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•