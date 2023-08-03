Countdown to Kickoff: Karnes City Badgers

First-year Karnes City head football coach Chuck Cook won’t mind the Badgers taking baby steps this season in their rebuilding process as long as those steps are forward.
The Badgers haven’t produced a winning season in almost a decade. Cook was named Karnes City’s head football coach and boys athletic coordinator in December, shortly after the Badgers concluded their 4-6 season.
Cook immediately went back to the basics with his players.
“We preached doing the fundamental things perfectly,” Cook said of the Badgers’ offseason. “If we focus on the fundamentals, the big stuff will take care of itself. Also, we preached having relentless energy and effort, because it’s contagious. We can fix the mechanics, the X’s and O’s. But if we don’t have effort and energy, and we’re not doing the little stuff right, we’re dead in the water.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine picks the Badgers to finish third in District 15-3A Division II. Poth, a state finalist in 2022, is tabbed to defend its title, while Comfort is forecast to be the runner-up.
“We’re trying to not read too much into it,” Cook said of his team’s ranking in DCTF. “It’s something we look at, but we don’t hang our hats on it. We can’t assume anything. There’s not an easy game on our schedule. We will have to fight, claw and scrape for everything we get.
“We’re not going to compare ourselves to any team. We’re focusing on us as a team and then as individuals.”
Cook said he feels the players have bought into the coaching style of him and his assistants.
“I have to hand it to the guys we have brought on our staff,” Cook said. “They have done a phenomenal job developing relationships and demonstrating what we want of the kids through their energy levels as well.”
Karnes City will field a veteran team with 13 starters (six offensive, seven defensive) returning. Last season, the Badgers failed to out together consecutive wins, and Cook wants his first team to perform more consistently from one game to the next.
“We want to constantly be moving forward, constantly getting better,” Cook said. “Retaining the information taught is big for us. We want the players to be studiers of the game.
“I think the key to closing the gap is to have small successes, recognize them and celebrate them. Hopefully, the successes will translate into bigger things.”
The Badgers began workouts on July 31. Karnes City will open the 2023 season on Aug. 25 at Odem. The Badgers’ home opener will be on Sept. 1 against Stockdale.
