Countdown to Kickoff: Goliad Tigers

By Coy Slavik
Editor
Kevin Salazar’s Goliad Tigers took another step last season toward becoming the football program he wants it to be.
The Tigers went 0-9 in Salazar’s first year at the helm in 2020. Goliad made the leap to a 6-5 record and trip to the playoffs in 2021.
Last season, the Tigers were 8-4 and advanced to the area playoffs.
Goliad’s steady rise has not gone unnoticed. The Tigers are ranked No. 19 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine Class 3A Division I preseason poll. The publication also picks Goliad to finish second in District 15-3A Division I.
“What’s transpired over the last three years is the belief in our kids and their belief in our coaches and program,” said Salazar, who has a 14-18 record in his three seasons at Goliad. “That culture has kind of taken over.”
The Tigers outscored their opponents 405-133 last season. Goliad’s only district losses came to Industrial (23-22) and Edna (21-7).
“We were close in a lot of big ball games against some good, quality opponents,” Salazar said. “The next step for us is to grind out those games and find a way to get in the W column.”
The Tigers enjoyed a successful summer by qualifying for the 7-on-7 state tournament and placing fourth among Class 3A schools in the statewide Lineman Challenge.
“The kids love competing,” Salazar said. “They stayed involved over the summer and worked together to build that team concept. That lights that fire and starts that drive for what they’ll see in August.”
Salazar said he had as many as 70 different players in and out of the weightroom this summer.
“We had a really good offseason,” Salazar said. “We really focused on getting stronger. The kids have made a commitment to being here and putting in the work. You can definitely tell it’s paying off.”
Goliad returns four starters on offense and nine on defense. Linebacker Angel Hernandez was chosen the DCTF Preseason Defensive MVP for 15-3A DI.
The Tigers’ offense will operate out of the Slot-T, but also include some no-back, shotgun formations.
“We’ve got a good basis of what we do with our slot stuff,” Salazar said. “We’re going to evolve a little bit more into a multiple offense, because we’ve got some guys we need to get the ball to in space.”
Salazar will need to find a replacement for graduated quarterback JP Reyes. Four spots also must be filled on the offensive line.
“I know we will have some young guys,” Salazar said. “Some have been on the varsity and some haven’t. I feel confident they’ll have the ability to get the job done.”
Goliad will begin workouts on July 31. The Tigers will scrimmage Refugio at home on Aug. 11 and Flatonia on the road on Aug. 17.
Goliad will open the 2023 season in El Maton against the Tidehaven Tigers on Aug. 25.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•