Countdown to Kickoff: George West Longhorns

Brent Bennett hopes familiarity breeds success this season for his George West Longhorns.
The Longhorns have completed their first full offseason under the second-year head coach and Bennett is expecting his players to have a much better grasp of his program when workouts begin on July 31.
“Overall, the kids did a phenomenal job adapting to the unknown,” Bennett said. “They adapted to the beliefs that we brought in. I think there was massive growth in the mental makeup of the kids. So now we continue to plan, detail and organize to make sure we’re ready to go.”
According to Bennett, he and his coaching staff were able to gain the trust and respect of the players in their first season.
“We have genuine relationships with kids and coaches now,” Bennett said. “The kids know how we do things. Every year is pivotal, but I think in year two you should see a bigger step forward because of the understanding of how things are done.”
George West returns 13 starters (six on offense, seven on defense) from last season’s team that went 4-6 and earned the fourth-place playoff berth in District 16-3A Division II.
“Last year’s team took a drastic step forward in doing what we wanted them to do,” Bennett said. “I’ve seen these kids do some things on the football field that the community hasn’t seen. I’ve seen it on the practice field. Now we need to get them to do that underneath the lights.”
The Longhorns are picked by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine to finish third in 16-3A DII. Taft is projected to defend its title, while Hebbronville is tabbed for second. Ranked behind George West in order are Odem, Banquete and Monte Alto.
Bennett is not a big fan of preseason polls.
“We control us,” Bennett said. “It doesn’t matter what your opponent does. If you worry about what your opponent does, you’re never going to be great. You can be good, but you’re never going to be great. I can’t control what those other teams do. We just need to make sure we are getting the absolute best out of ourselves.”
Bennett believes all the Longhorns need is success to gain some momentum and take the program to the next level.
“The buy-in is there,” Bennett said. “They’ve put in a ton of work. They’ve seen rewards, but they haven’t seen a ton of rewards. We’ve got to show the kids they can get wins for their investment. If we do that, things are going to get better.”
The Longhorns will participate in a tri-scrimmage with Flatonia and Palacios on Aug. 11 in Flatonia. George West will travel to Three Rivers for another scrimmage on Aug. 17 before opening the season at home against San Diego on Aug. 25.
