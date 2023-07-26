Countdown to kickoff: Beeville Trojans

Beeville head football coach Chris Soza has a hard time forgetting about the three-game stretch last season that cost the Trojans a district championship.
Beeville put itself in position to contend for the District 15-4A Division I title by starting 2-0 with wins over Floresville and Rockport-Fulton. Over the next three weeks, the Trojans lost to Calhoun (24-21), La Vernia (28-27) and Pleasanton (34-28 in overtime) by a combined 10 points.
Soza has made it a point for his players to remember those three fateful weeks this offseason.
“We lost three games in a row that we felt we should have won,” Soza said. “Our battle cry during the offseason was we have to win those close games. Those three games will be in the back of the kids’ minds as we prepare each week.”
The Trojans qualified for the fourth-place playoff berth in 15-4A DI and exited the postseason after a 30-6 bi-district loss to Calallen.
“Our goal is always to make the playoffs and we did that,” Soza said. “But you should never be satisfied with losing in the first round.”
Beeville returns 12 starters – six offensive and six defensive – from last year’s team that finished 5-6 and lost its final four games. Sophomore defensive back Devyn Perez was named the 15-4A DI Preseason Defensive Most Valuable Player by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
One of Soza’s priorities during preseason workouts is to develop depth at every position.
“I think that’s going to be one of our strengths,” Soza said. “We’ve got quite a few offensive and defensive line kids. I’m really proud of our linemen. They’ve worked hard and they’re stronger. They’re a tight-knit group.”
A new quarterback will have to emerge during workouts.
“It’s always a key position,” Soza said. “He has to be a leader, No. 1. You’d like to have him also be a great passer, but that’s not going to always happen.”
DCTF picks the La Vernia Bears to defend their 15-4A DI title and projects the Calhoun Sandcrabs to be the runner-up. Beeville is forecast to place third and be followed by the Pleasanton Eagles, Floresville Tigers and Rockport-Fulton Pirates.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” Soza said. “You have to be ready each week. The key again will be to stay healthy. I picked La Vernia. They won it last year and they deserve to be picked again this year.”
The Trojans will begin workouts on July 31. Beeville will scrimmage the Gonzales Apaches on Aug. 11 in Gonzales and host the Aransas Pass Panthers in a scrimmage on Aug. 17.
Beeville will open the 2023 season on Aug. 25 by traveling to Sinton for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Pirates.
