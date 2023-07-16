Coastal Bend Publishing High School Track & Field Super Team

Few high school track and field athletes in the state were as successful this past season as Refugio’s Ernest Campbell and Peyton Oliver.
Both have the hardware to prove it.
Campbell collected three gold medals at the state meet in leading the Bobcats to their second straight team title and 12th overall. He won the 100-meter dash with a personal-record and Class 2A-record time of 10.22 seconds and later also set another personal mark by taking the gold in the 200 with a time of 20.92.
Campbell began his impressive state meet performance by anchoring the Bobcats’ 4x100 relay team to victory in 41.95.
Oliver, who will continue her track and field career at Houston Christian, won the Class 2A 100 title with a time of 11.99, which tied her personal record. Oliver also had an 11.99 two weeks earlier in winning the Region IV-2A gold medal.
Oliver also anchored the Lady Cats’ state championship 4x100 relay team and 4x200 squad that won the Region IV-2A title and finished sixth at the state meet. Her efforts led Refugio to its eighth girls state team title.
For their efforts, Campbell and Oliver were named the Oustanding Athletes on the Coastal Bend Publishing 2023 High School Track and Field Super Team.
Campbell did not lose a race in the 100 and 200 his entire junior season. Campbell, also a four-star football recruit, competed last month against the top high school sprinters in the state at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore., and finished sixth in 10.60.
Oliver never lost in the 100 or as anchor of the Lady Cats’ 4x100 relay team this past season.
Following are the other recipientes of the Super Team’s top honors:
SPRINTERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Jason Moore, Refugio
Moore was second in the 400 at the state meet with a personal-record 49.21. He also ran the second leg on the Bobcats’ gold-medal 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Moore was the Region IV-2A champion in the 400.
GIRLS
Aleigha Hartsfield, Pettus
Hartsfield placed fifth at the state meet in the 100 with a time of 12.99. Hartsfield also qualified for the state meet in the 200 and ran the anchor leg on the Lady Eagles’ Class 1A bronze-medalist 400 relay team. She won the Region IV-1A titles in the 100 with a personal-record time of 12.65 and 200 with a personal-best 26.46.
DISTANCE RUNNERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Brandon Timms, McMullen County
Timms finished fifth at the state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200 with personal-record times of 4:43.56 and 10:18.51, respectively.
GIRLS
Zerah Martinez, Sinton
Sam Houston State-bound Martinez was runner-up in the 1,600 at the state meet with a personal-record time of 5:09.10, and also second in the 3,200 with a 10:59.18.
HURDLERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Cord Zamzow, Goliad
Zamzow won the Region IV-3A gold medal with a personal-best time of 39.53 and finished seventh at the state meet in 40.07.
GIRLS
Kyla Hill, Goliad
Hill captured the Class 3A gold medal in the 300 hurdles with a personal-record time of 42.75. She was third at the state meet in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best 14.33.
THROWERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Caden Reagan, Goliad
Reagan won the Class 3A title in the discus with a mark of 177 feet, 11 inches. He had a personal-best throw of 182-5 at the Poth Pirate Relays. Reagan won the Region IV-3A discus and shot put gold medals. He was fifth at the state meet in the shot put with a toss of 54-0.25.
GIRLS
Cayla Albers, Falls City
Albers won the Class 2A gold medal with a mark of 39-03.25 and had a season-best toss of 40-3. She was also fifth at the state meet in the discus with a personal-best throw of 123-8.
HIGH JUMPERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Jerrick Beaver, Karnes City
Beaver after won the Class 3A title by clearing a personal-best 6-8. He went 6-7 to win the Region IV-3A gold medal.
GIRLS
Erica Salazar, George West
Salazar had a personal-best jump of 4-10 at the Region IV-3A meet.
LONG/TRIPLE JUMPERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Caden Soliz, Three Rivers
Soliz placed third at Region IV-2A meet in the long jump with a mark of 21-5 and fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 43-2.5.
GIRLS
Kyla Hill, Goliad
The versatile Hill qualified for the state meet in both events. Hill was fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-3.5 and fifth in the long jump with a 17-7.25. Hill previously had a personal-best of 19-1.5 in the long jump at the Region IV-3A meet.
POLE VAULTERS OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Colton Harrison, Gregory-Portland
Harrison took fourth at the state meet by clearing 15-6. He had a personal-best effort of 15-7 at the Texas Relays.
GIRLS
Tristen Grimes, Gregory-Portland
Grimes cleared a personal-record 12-6 to win the bronze medal at the state meet.
RELAYS
BOYS
Refugio
The Bobcats gobbled up 40 points with victories in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at the state meet. Karson Herring, Jason Moore, Isaiah Avery and Ernest Campbell teamed to win the 4x100 in 41.95. Jaedyn Lewis, Chai Whitmire, Avery and Moore combined for a time of 3:21.56 for the 4x400 gold medal.
GIRLS
Goliad
The Tigerettes advanced all three relay teams to the state meet. Goliad’s 4x200 foursome of Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Karolynn Youngblood and Hannah Perez was fourth in 1:44.57. The Tigerettes’ 4x400 foursome of Karolynn Youngblood, Ashley Wood, Zamzow and Kyla Hill also placed fourth in 3:58.48. The 4x100 squad of Zamzow, Royster, Mylee Howard and Perez was fifth in 48.79.
COACHES OF THE YEAR
BOYS
Adam Spiegleman, Refugio
Spiegelman guided the Bobcats to their second straight state title and was named National Federation of State High School Association Sectional Boys Coach of the Year.
GIRLS
Katie Green, Refugio
Despite having just one senior at the state meet, Green’s Lady Cats needed only 32 points to win a share of the Class 2A title with Panhandle and Stamford.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Sprinters: Jacob Swierc, Falls City; Enrique Rodriguez, Taft; Braylon Johnson, Falls City; Jordan King, Refugio; Davyn Perez, Beeville; Trent Jones, Runge; Hezekiah Mcdow, Goliad; Colbin Gutierrez, Runge.
Distance runners: Laussen McClaugherty, McMullen County; Justin Ramirez, Sinton; Jason Martinez, Taft; Nate Little McMullen County; Frankie Torres, Taft; Gabriel Aguilar, Goliad; Justin Ramirez, Sinton.
Hurdlers: Chai Whitmire, Refugio; Colin Gomez, Beeville; Braylon Gonzales, Refugio; Colton Harrison, Gregory-Portland; Dalton Eaken, Falls City; Lamont Franklin, Goliad; Sam O’Neil, George West; Gabriel Hernandez, Pettus; Jake Snider, George West; Seth Guajardo, Pettus.
Throwers: Kolton Taylor, Refugio; Daniel Diaz, Three Rivers; Isaiah Perez, Taft; Jake Snider, George West; Javier Martinez, Odem; Braylon Perry, Goliad; TJ Schmidt, Gregory-Portland.
High jumpers: Brayden Robison, Woodsoro; Caden Soliz, Three Rivers.
Long jumpers/triple jumpers: Jeremiah Fraga, Kenedy; Chai Whitmire, Refugio; Layden Lara, Goliad; Gabriel Hernandez, Pettus; Davyn Perez, Beeville; TJ Martin, George West.
Pole vaulters: Ryder Harrison, Gregory-Portland; Cristian Fridley-Lewis, Goliad; Logan Ohler, Sinton; Layton Niemann, Woodsboro; Marshall Homeyer, Karnes City; Marshall Swaim, McMullen County; Spencer Lee, George West.
Relays: Falls City, Goliad, Beeville.
GIRLS
Sprinters: Jazmyn Howard, Refugio; Michelle Lindholm, George West; Riley Haug, Refugio; Lisette Garcia, Taft; Laura Parker, Pettus; Dixa Bhajta, Gregory-Portland; Brandi Cash, Skidmore-Tynan; Madison Bryan, Kenedy; Kaydence Gonzales, George West.
Distance runners: Cassidy Slavinski, McMullen County; Erin Rivas, Beeville; Izabella Ohler, Sinton; Ashtyn Franke, Goliad; Jada Johnson, Beeville; Cameron Bogle, Goliad; Melany Serna, George West; Zoey Flores, Gregory-Portland; Sianna Serrata, McMullen County; Caitlynn Foley, Pettus; Erin Rivas; Beeville; Nayeli Perez, Taft; Alma Almendarez, Odem.
Hurdlers: Harper Green, Beeville; Michelle Lindholm, George West; Ashley Wood, Goliad; Destinee Doomes, Pettus.
Throwers: Kaitlyn Kilgore, Gregory-Portland; Bradi Fox-Smith, Refugio; Kiera Vest, Gregory-Portland; Morgan Suggs, Gregory-Portland; Mercedes Garcia, Pettus; Hailey Allen, Woodsboro; Kaysa Wunsch, Goliad; Brittany Auzston, Beeville; Shelby Lewis, Beeville; Morgan Young, Goliad; Abby Dobbs, George West.
High jumpers: Ryleigh Kuehlem, McMullen County; Jaqulynn Tully, Woodsboro; Hunter Villarreal, Three Rivers; Jordan Hendrix, George West.
Long jumpers/triple jumpers: Keandra Johnson, Falls City; Aiyanna Brown, Refugio; Addison Zamzow, Goliad; Aleigha Hartsfield, Pettus; Ashley Wood, Goliad; Carrah Davis, Beeville; Autumn Galvan, Sinton; Brandi Cash, Skidmore-Tynan; Jazmyn Howard, Refugio; Jazaelynne Lewis, Refugio; Kaci Moczygemba, Falls City; Laura Parker, Pettus; Lisette Garza, Taft; Raeann Martinez, Pettus; Kaydence Menchaca, Beeville.
Pole vaulters: Madison Snody, Gregory-Portland; Chayse Wernli, Woodsboro; Hayle Russell, Goliad; Maddison Matula, Goliad.
Relays: Refugio, Falls City, Pettus, McMullen County, Kenedy, George West.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•