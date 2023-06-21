Randi Schauer is assisting Roxanne Casas in her dream of a healthier, happier Beeville. Bee Better kicked off June 3rd, with a walk, snacks, sign-ups and smoothies, powered of course by good old fashioned elbow grease. Schauer blended some frozen fruits into a tasty cocktail of vitamin-rich drinks, and beyond weigh-ins and sign-ups, Bee Better plans to provide a fun and competitive contest to get Beevillians up and active. The one who loses the most weight stands to win $1,000. As of press time, 98 out of 100 people have signed up -- so there may still be time. Look up Bee Better on Facebook to put your name into consideration.
