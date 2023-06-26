Incoming Pettus High School Senior Caylee Fuller knows how to keep busy.
She’s an academic standout, she’s a cheerleader, active with her church, her community and all while serving as president of her local FFA chapter, helping her ag mechanics team place in the top ten at state. She shows pigs, she shows chickens, she works at the Blue Ribbon Country Store in Beeville, she’s a sophomore at Coastal Bend College – she’s an all-around achiever, and she’s been recognized most recently by Rustic Pathways, a student-travel agency which shines spotlights on impactful young people around the country.
“I do all sorts of things. I’m literally everywhere,” Fuller told the Bee-Picayune. “I love doing community service. Recently we did a bake sale to help raise money … to go to State Convention for FFA.”
Born and raised in Tuleta, just outside of Pettus, Fuller’s been immersed in the essential elements of small-town America her whole life.
“I’ve been a part of agriculture my whole life,” Fuller said. “I’ve been doing stock shows since I was in second grade. I’ve been showing hogs, which gave me the determination and the want to do something. Take care of my animals, I have to walk ‘em every day, my dad’s always made me do that.”
An able hand at showing pigs and chickens, Fuller’s father, Todd, is an ag teacher, which has no doubt afforded her the means of learning all she knows to become, at just 17, the president of her FFA chapter.
“My dad’s the ag teacher, so I’ve always been a part of the FFA. Ever since I was little I’d go to the FFA activities, competitions with my dad,” Fuller said. “I always knew I wanted to be a part of the FFA. Seeing everything that’s in it, it’s so amazing. It’s a big unified group. We’re all so kind, I just love it.”
She’s especially adept at ag mechanics, demonstrating her engineering acumen to such a high degree that last year her team placed sixth in the entire state at the state-wide FFA competition.
Her success seems to stem from a diligent work-ethic and a willingness to put the time in to train herself and her animals.
“I walk my pigs in my front yard. I live on, it’s like a block and we have a section of land and we had a boat barn in our back, we reconstructed it into a pig pen, then it filled with water, so we made our garage into a pig pen,” Fuller said. “Me and my brother would walk them out … and there are people who would drive so slow to see what we were doing.”
Beyond school and FFA, Fuller’s devoted to her church, where she’s stepped in after the departure of their youth pastor to help out with the children of the congregation. The church is a big part of her life.
“I do Children’s Time, it’s little kids, they come up front and I basically do a little kids sermon,” Fuller explained. “A small version, for the kids, and sometimes we’ll go over to a corner and color and do projects, just so the parents can listen to the Word. And in Vacation Bible School, I do the dance part and I teach the little kids the dances. Depending on the VBS, we either showcase it to them or we dance. I mean, dancing is a way to show your love for the Lord.”
She wasn’t intending to take over the Children’s Time, but with encouragement from her pastor and support from the congregation, she’s discovered a great joy in working with children and helping them be a part of something bigger.
“Their smiles. I love them,” Fuller said. “We don’t have a lot of kids in our congregation, we’re – we’re not a small church, but we have mainly three (kids) … they’re amazing. I love seeing their smiles and just listening to me and I look out at them in the congregation and they are paying attention, they want to know what I have to say.”
Perhaps a source of Fuller’s indomitable work ethic and spirit is the close-knit community in which she was brought up.
“Pettus is really small and Tuleta, we’re really a big family,” Fuller said. “We have Tuleta Day, we all come together, we have a big ole meal, and it’s so fun. We have bake sales and little concessions … I mean, literally Tuleta is a post office, a park and a community center. Pettus is a little bit bigger, we have a Dollar General, a Fastbreak and a DQ.”
Multi-talented as she is, Fuller remains undecided on what path she’ll take into the future.
“I’m not sure, honestly. I was thinking about (majoring) in psychology, but I’m not really sure what I want to do,” she said. “I do enjoy agriculture, I do enjoy going to the church, I imagine I’ll always be a part of that … but I don’t really know. I know I want to help people, in some sort of way.”
Wherever her destiny takes her, she’s confident she’ll remain a part of small-town Texas.
“I know I’m going to stay in Texas,” She said. “I want to travel out of state, but I want to stay in Texas.”
Suddenly finding herself a role model, Fuller offers some words of wisdom to other young people, who may wish to take up her example.
“Step out of your comfort zone,” she said. “Whenever I was a freshman, I wanted to stay in my bubble. I was a cheerleader, but it’s not the same … being and going out and seeing the world and doing all that kind of stuff, just step out of your bubble, you will learn and do all sorts of stuff.”