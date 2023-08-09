PBR Challenger event to be held Aug. 12 in Goliad

The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions will bring professional bull riding to Goliad on Saturday, Aug. 12, with the Shoppa’s John Deere PBR Challenger event, presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
Paulo Crimber, son of John Crimber, will be riding in his first-ever PBR event as he turns 18 the day before.
Limited sponsorship packages are still available. Tickets for will be $20, $10 for children 12 and under. The tickets include an after party. Box seats are available with a waiting list already started. For information, call the Goliad County Extension Office, located at 329 W. Franklin Street, at 361-645-8204.