One person dead after truck hits alligator, rolls over

A 33-year-old woman died after the truck she was driving ran over an alligator on State Highway 35 in Refugio County on Sunday.
Gabrielle Breaux of New Iberia, Louisiana, was transported to DeTar Hospital in Victoria, where she died at approximately 5:45 a.m, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold Mallory.
Mallory said Breaux was pregnant. Attempts to save the unborn child were unsuccessful.
Five people were transported to area hospitals after the truck rolled over after striking the alligator near Farm-to-Market Road 774. DPS was dispatched to the scene at 5:06 a.m.
Mallory said the other four injured are expected to recover.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•