Three medical students have done their rounds in Beeville, getting a taste for small-town medicine and hopefully serving as just one of a crop of young doctors who will be hanging their hats where doctors are most needed: the American Heartland.
“I’ve been totally blown away by how welcoming everybody has been,” Maddi Schauer, a med student from Texas A&M’s School of Medicine, said. “I’ve never shown up to a town where everybody wants to meet me, everybody wants to know me … the support of the people I’ve met here, it’s definitely encouraging and it makes me want to move to a small town even more than I did before.”
Schauer and fellow medical students, Will Schmidt and Sayali Shelke, are part of a program that the Bee-Picayune has covered before, a pilot program out of Texas A&M that seeks to give students a chance to experience small town life and get an appetite to set up their practices in the under-served rural reaches of the country.
“It’s very quaint,” Shelke said. “When (my family) first moved to America, I lived in Mississippi for four years, so it kind of reminds me of the Mississippi town I used to live in. The people are really nice, it’s been a really cool experience.”
Schmidt grew up in Port Lavaca, not too far away from Beeville, and so already knows and appreciates the small town vibe.
“You really get to know your patients and … take a lot of responsibility, fill gaps in communities where there are less doctors to work there,” Schmidt said. “Just to … be involved in patients’ lives, I want to pursue that.”
Schmidt is going into general practice medicine; Shelke is pursuing pediatrics and Schauer is training to be a surgeon, something she fell in love with unexpectedly while doing her rotations.
“I ended up comparing all my rotations to that and seeing if I could have the same excitement,” Schauer said.
Shelke’s interest in pediatrics grew from her experience as a teacher.
“Before I started medical school, I worked a year as a teacher,” Shelke said. “Most people when they start med school don’t know what they want to do. Most people genuinely don’t know because you don’t know what’s out there. Working as a teacher, though, honed my interest in working with kids. There’s a lot of things I saw as a teacher that are directly health related … especially because it was during the COVID year. It made my interest a little more solid there.”
Schmidt will be graduating in May, and is already looking for residencies to apply towards. Schauer has many years of schooling left, and Shelke is aiming to graduate in 2025. They all have their own reasons for pursuing small town medicine, but enjoying a close relationship with their patients was a common chord.
“I think that’s what makes small towns so wonderful, especially Beeville – you just get to know everybody,” Schauer said. “You get to know the patients when you’re in a smaller town. I really just can’t wait to be back in a small town.”