Kenneth Bethune, Barrett Dye and Jonathan Enright form the core (and name) of a law office with a base in Beeville that provides for rural communities something they are often sorely lacking – quality legal representation.
“One of the things that I think is unique about our law firm is that we have moved to small Texas communities, really entrenched ourselves,” Bethune said. “I myself came here in 2013 to the law office with the intention of being in a small town. I did have a family connection, which is why I picked this small town.”
Barrett Dye is also a product of small towns, with a practice that serves the Panhandle and Abilene area.
“We do a ton of work in areas where there’s not a ton of attorneys moving in,” Bethune said. “We’re willing to work in small and medium-sized counties, we’re willing to work in places where you’re not always able to find the attorneys who can do what you need them to do in those counties.”
Bethune, Dye & Enright have demonstrated their commitment to small town Beeville and Beeville has recognized that commitment, recognizing them in this year’s Best in Bee competition.
For Brian Watson, who also serves as Beeville’s mayor, this speaks to the trust that has been carefully built by the practice’s quality, competency and reliability.
“The trust is everything,” Watson said. “When you’re selling yourself as a lawyer and you’re providing legal services, you obviously need to be competent at what you do … but ultimately your client has to believe that you are, and you have to build that trust and rapport. You’re not just some faceless, nameless corporate lawyer in New York City. A lot of our clients we know, not from our legal services, but we know them as our friends, our neighbors.”
As a general practice firm, Bethune, Dye & Enright provides a wide range of services, with each of the partners and associates able to lend their specific talents to cover a litany of legal needs.
“I would call us a general practice firm, but every attorney has their areas of priority,” Bethune said. “Before coming to the firm, (Dye) was the youngest elected prosecutor in Texas for a time … he handles a large criminal practice and he also handles personal injury cases. Brian Watson is a former prosecutor in Bee County, he also serves as a public defender … he primarily focuses on criminal as well, but he is growing his transactional and probate practices. Jonathan Enright focuses on family law and civil litigation … I focus mostly on transactional probate.”
The law firm is willing to travel near and far to ensure they are able to be where they are needed.
“One of the things that’s really positive about what we can do for you is that there isn’t just a single person who can do a single thing,” Bethune said. “Even if somebody in the Panhandle needs legal help in a certain area, between the four of us, we can make sure they’re taken care of. There are times when (Dye) has gone all over the state.”
In this sense, the firm is pioneering a new trend in legal practice, filling a need in rural America for quality, competent legal service.
“One of the big things in the legal world right now is the rural market. And by big, I mean small – we’re non-existent,” Watson said. “There are very few lawyers in rural places and the lawyers that exist in rural places are primarily aging out or retiring. When we look at Bee County or the surrounding areas … we’re almost it. There’s a few young professionals, but … as far as private practice, civil attorneys who can help you do a will, get real estate transactions, sue someone, defend a lawsuit, there’s very, very few out there.”
You can visit the law firm right in downtown Beeville at 117 N. Washington Street. Walk-in appointments, email requests or phone appointments are all welcome. Reach them at 361-542-4295 or visit online at https://www.bdelaw.us/.