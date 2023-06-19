A watch dog protects and it also nurtures, providing strength and compassion in equal measure – and that is the principle which lies at the core of the Dads of Great Students, the Watch DOGS, a program which brings fathers into the school system to provide assistance and guidance to staff and students alike.
This is a nationwide program, but there are Watch DOGS hard at work in our own school district, taking the time and effort to be a part of their children’s school life – and discovering in the process a special sort of joy.
“Just being around kids in general is fun,” Ricky Acuna, who serves as a watchdog for the Hampton-Moreno-Dugat Early Childhood Center, said. “A lot of people think ‘oh it’s a kid, you got to entertain them, keep them busy, but really once I started doing it, they bring so much joy and happiness.”
Watch DOGS serve on campuses for a day or many more, depending on availability and need. Their primary purpose is in the name – they keep a watchful eye out, looking for trouble or danger, while also providing a positive male role model for the children to look up to.
“I wish more dads would get involved in that,” Acuna said. “With the world the way it is now, the teachers need all the help they can get … they do so much that we don’t even notice or see.”
Efrain Puga spent a day as a Watch DOG for Fadden-McKowen-Chambliss Elementary School, and he broke down his duties across the day, from drop-off to pick-up.
“I did it because my boys asked me to do it. They had pamphlets and they bring them home,” Puga said. “I felt out of place at first, I’m just this regular working dad, I had two kids who go to school there…I showed up, the staff was very, very, very nice to me. Told me where I could use the bathroom, gave me snacks, gave me a little shirt to wear.”
From there, Puga’s day started with him greeting the sometimes groggy young scholars as they came in for their classes.
“I just started out ‘hey, I like your shirt’ or ‘hey, you need to wake up a little bit!’ just like, dorky dad jokes,” Puga recalled. “After we took the kids in, I went inside and of course they had it scheduled perfectly … I jumped into … my first grader’s class, my youngest son’s, and he was very excited to see me. He was like ‘hey dad, I love you dad!’ and I was like ‘love you too, son.’ trying to sit back and see how they do things. The kids were very warm and welcoming.”
Puga was more than just a hall monitor – once he was in the classroom, the teachers quickly found a way for him to take center stage in the children’s education.
“It was very very fun to watch these kids get sucked into these stories and questions from the story, and then she … had me read them a story,” Puga said. “It was great, I was there for about 30, 40 minutes and then they had another schedule for me to go help with the library.”
Puga would read more stories, while the curious children came up to see who he was and what he was doing in their school.
“I’m a watch dog and they all knew what a watch dog was, so I barked at the kids,” Puga said. “I’d do a little bark, it was a stupid thing, but I tried to be cheesy. I had an absolute blast, it was really fun.”
After the morning block of classes, it was time for lunch, and Puga was on duty there too. He had lunch with his son and went about the cafeteria, finding students to visit with. The conversations ranged, as you might expect – some kids wanted to talk about video games and cartoons, others about baseball.
Some just wanted someone to talk to.
“I could kind of sense that some of the kids didn’t have father figures in their lives, they were sort of fascinated by a male figure, so there was some of that,” Puga said. “I had one small conversation with this young girl, just talking. It was during lunch and she was just asking me questions, we were going back and forth…something in her eyes, I think you can tell a lot if you look into someone’s eyes…and this sweet little girl, long black hair, she looked like a princess. She looked like something out of a fairy tale. Just talking to her, it was great … the conversation was maybe five minutes, but it felt pretty long when you’re talking to a seven-year-old. I saw this girl later in the day … I saw her and she just randomly came up to me and gave me this big ole hug … that feeling was just like ‘wow, this is what it feels like to have a (daughter).’”
Puga echoed the sentiment that the Watch DOGS embody, a communal closeness that is needed now more than ever, with schools seeming to be a draw for tragedy and chaos.
“It’s gotten so crazy now that the community needs to come a little bit closer together to prevent tragedies from happening like that,” Puga said. “My kids go to that school, so I have no problem partaking in that activity and will continue to do so.”
That it’s also nourishing for a father’s soul is also a plus.
“From drop-off when they get out of that car, see their smiles, how quick they are to know you … they’re in their own little world, and they’re bringing you happiness,” Acuna said. “Me, I get referred to by them as ‘Zane’s Dad’ … they’re just little batteries of joy.”
Watch DOGS are part of an educational initiative that enhances school security, reduces bullying and provides male role models for young students. Any fathers interested in taking part in the program should contact the parent liaison for their respective school campuses.