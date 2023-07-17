Excessive heat warning in effect

Dangerous heat is expected to continue across South Texas today.
Heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for the southern Coastal Bend and eastern Brush Country with a heat advisory across the remainder of South Texas.
Heat index values are expected to range from 110 to 117. A few locations could approach 120. The exception is across the islands where heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 109.