Fishing is perhaps one of the oldest activities known to humankind. Once done solely for sustenance, it is now enjoyed as a recreational sport or pastime. We really don’t need to catch fish to survive, but most of us enjoy doing it, including me.
If you regularly follow my column, you would know that I am taken in by the coastal fishing opportunities. It’s been an exciting change of pace, switching from a lifetime of Midwest fishing in Northeast Ohio, to now nearly a full year of learning salty tactics.
It is still intriguing and alluring to fish the bays of the Corpus Christi area, although frustration is slowly mounting. I don’t have a boat, so like most recreational anglers I fish mostly from shore or piers. On occasion, when it’s not too windy, which is almost never in South Texas, I’ll fish from my kayak.
Like most anglers, I spend plenty of money when it comes to fishing. I contribute to the fishing economy which is huge. Fishing license, gear, tackle, gas, bait, food, ice, and I can go on and on.
Do I catch fish? Yes, almost always. Do I bring fish home to eat? That’s where the frustration comes in.
Am I the only one that thinks slot length restrictions on game fish inhibit anglers’ ability to harvest fish? Apparently not, several people I meet and talk with share the frustration.
I’m talking about the Big Four in Texas coastal game fish: speckled sea trout, reds, black drum and flounder. It seems that you can catch them just under the minimum size or over the maximum slot length. Where are those legal-sized fish? It almost sounds like those who set the standards don’t want the average angler to harvest game fish.
Unless you have the luxury of a boat, it can be a struggle to take home a legal sized fish when angling from shore. Whether you agree with it or not, there is good reason for proper fish management.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Ecosystem Leader - Corpus Christi Bay System, Brian Bartram explains the reasoning behind size and bag restrictions when it comes to game fish.
For example, the abundance of adult speckled sea trout is estimated by using gill net surveys conducted every spring and fall. Pertaining to 2023 data…“Primarily, we are looking at our spring numbers prior to the intense and long angler harvest season that we have over the summertime,” said Bartram. “ I can tell you that the numbers in Corpus Christi Bay are looking good so far.”
In the freeze event in 2021, the trout suffered losses not only in a few year classes of fish, but across the board from young and older fish. That was the reason for tightening the size limits for speckled sea trout from the previous 15-inch minimum to 25-inch maximum to the current 17-inch minimum to a 23-inch maximum size limit. It allowed for two seasons of larger females spawning to help bring back their numbers.
There is good news for speckled sea trout. The last gill net data was provided on June 14th of this year.
“For the Corpus Christi Bay system we are looking pretty good relative to previous years,” said Bartram. “We were comfortably above the long term average and I think anglers can expect to see some good trout fishing this summer.”
When it comes to red drum, Bartram explained that there was a noticeable shift in angler behavior because of the concerns about the trout population.
“Many anglers and charters decided to give the trout a break, and targeted red drum instead, and red drum got heavily targeted and harvested last year,” he said. “Right now red drum are hard to come by.”
When asked about tighter regulations on reds, right now the regulations are pretty conservative on red drum. The data completed on July 14th also showed that red drum abundance is down relative to the average.
“I understand the anglers’ pains, they are probably having a hard time finding red,” said Bartram. “This summer may not be the best for catching reds. Reds are pretty resilient and they are very cold tolerant. The reds will come back eventually.”
Black drum can be frustrating for many shore anglers. I asked Bartram if I was imagining things, or are there no black drum between the 14 inch minimum and the 30-inch maximum size limit.
“They are there,” he said. “Sometimes it comes down to experience and angler knowledge.”
The key to catching black drum is patience. They prefer dead shrimp and you have to put up with all the smaller fish cleaning you off.
Black drum numbers were also up, comfortably so according to Bartram after the last survey.
Flounder is the only species of the big four that doesn’t have a slot length limit. The minimum size is 15-inches and up.
“Flounder populations have been in a state of decline since the early 1990’s,” said Bartram. “There are several factors that go into that general decline.”
Southern flounder are an extremely thermal sensitive fish.
Young flounder need to be in a perfect temperature range to get an optimum male to female ratio. According to Bartram, our wintertime water temperatures have been increasing. Not at an alarming rate but at a steady rate.
The gender of young flounder is determined by water temperatures.
“It’s not until flounder are around a month old that they develop into males or females,” said Bartram. “If the water is too cold or too warm, they will end up skewing more towards male flounder, and where do the eggs come from, females.”
Unfortunately, flounder abundance was down in the latest data.
“They were down significantly when compared to the long term average,” said Bartram. “Flounder populations continue to be low relative to historical population abundance.”