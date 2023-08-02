The Second Annual Goliad FFA Alumni and Supporters Sporting Clays Shoot will be held on Sept. 30 at 3705 N. U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad.
The event will include 100 rounds of sporting clays, two-person teams at $250 per team.
There will be adult and youth divisions with cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place teams. All registered shooters will be provided with a meal.
Contact Colton at 361-212-2752 or Nathan at 713-517-0450 with shoot questions and Amanda at 361-649-2514 with registration questions. Registration fees can be paid by cash, check, credit card, Venmo @Ronda-Irwin. Email goliadffaalumni@gmail.com for more information.