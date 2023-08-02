PBR Challenger Rodeo set for Aug. 12 in Goliad

A PBR Challenger event will be held at the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate; $10 for those under 12.
Special guests will be Miss Rodeo Texas Brylee Johnson and Rodeo Clown Chris Hammack.
A Mutton Bustin’ competition, $20 entry fee, will also be held. Contestants can sign up at the gate at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Goliad-AgMed Supply, Goliad Chamber of Commerce and Victoria-Foster Creek Station.
For more information, call 361-645-8204 or 361-649-2302.