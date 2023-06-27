Leapin’ llamas! The Joe Barnhart Library brought a pair of llamas, mother and daughter, to meet the good people of Beeville last week. A host of parents and children came out to give the llamas treats, get their pictures taken and learn a bit about one of nature’s most fascinating camelids.
Llamas hail from South America and the Andes Mountains. They have long been a staple livestock animal for those regions, raised for meat and wool.
Their curious and sociable nature makes them fast friends with humans, and they’ve been used as therapy animals in nursing homes and similar facilities all over the place.