I have completed my term as Texas Garden Clubs President. It has been an amazing two years, traveling 20,000 miles in the state and attending conventions in Orlando, Oklahoma City, Saint Louis and the Greenbrier in West Virginia. I have met so many wonderful members from Texas, South Central Regio, and National Garden Clubs.
While I will not be traveling as much, I will still be active serving on the board of SCR and NGC. I’m excited by the new jobs, one to encourage the increase of pollinators and the other to serve on the Environmental School committee – two of my interests.
I achieved my Environmental Consultancy in January at Old Fort Parker. In February, I attended Garden School in San Antonio at the Garden Center located on the campus of the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. We are privileged to have Dr. Novak of Rice University as our instructor.
One of the intriguing classes covered the many specialized styles of gardening. A few of the many types of garden styles include native plant, Xeriscape, wildflower, pollinators, rock, water, tropical/subtropical, herb, organic and enabling gardens. Whatever style you choose, it’s important to remember that a garden is an ecosystem. Working with nature and its ecosystem is less expensive and less frustrating. Don’t fight mother nature – she always wins!
Ecosystems have organisms that interact with nature and each other in the environment that surrounds them. Organisms can be beneficial and detrimental to the environment. You can list beneficial insects, reptiles, microorganisms, plants, birds, etc. and have a similar list of detrimental insects, reptiles, microorganisms, plants, birds, etc.
One of the most popular styles of gardening is xeriscape, which is to reduce or eliminate watering. Xeriscape should function on rainfall of the area and can use native plants as well as non-native that have adapted to the area. It will work in any climate, and it isn’t all cacti, succulents and rocks.
A native plant garden will only use native plants from a given area. If you choose to have a native plant garden, remember - not all native plants will work in your garden. An example is the Eastern Redbud. It will slowly wither and die in Bee County. It needs the acidic soil of East Texas. Instead plant a Mexican or Texas Redbud which will thrive in our calcareous soils.
Wildflower gardening can be a challenge. Wildflowers have spent a millennium adapting to the natural growing conditions of the area and will not thrive in the enriched soils of a home garden. I have a wildflower meadow in the backyard. I do not water or feed the meadow, letting Mother Nature take care of it. The meadow is allowed to get shaggy to reseed. Some years are spectacular and then there are the droughty years. This year started out slow – then the rains came, and the wildflowers put on a show.
Early autumn is the best time to put out seed for wildflowers in Texas. Make sure the packets of seed are native to our area. Take a rake and scratch the soil then sow seeds. Most can be naturalized into the landscape. Once they bloom allow them to go to seed before mowing. Wildflowers feed native insects, pollinators,and birds. The season is brief but worth the effort.
A butterfly/pollinators garden serves as a food source for butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, moths, wasps and other pollinators. It’s important to plant for the adult insect as well as the larvae. It is necessary to provide water, nesting areas and rocks for butterflies to warm themselves. Plant tubular flowers to provide nectar for hummers. Bright colors attract hummers while white fragrant flowers will attract moths and other nighttime visitors. Remember the hybridized version of the native plant will provide beauty but will not provide the food necessary for butterflies. They need the native plant.
The wildlife habitat garden welcomes all sorts of critters from toads to bats. By providing food, water and safety to the critters, you are reducing garden problems. Remember they were here first.
Lawns are not welcoming to the critters. Reduce your lawn in favor of shrubs, small trees and herbaceous plants with an emphasis on native plants. Native trees provide a wide array of insects that provide food for other forms of wildlife.
Other garden styles include water gardens which can provide a tranquil feel to the garden while providing water for critters and a place for toads and other amphibia to reproduce. Just remember to use minnows to keep the mosquito problem in check.
In our area, we can have a tropical/subtropical garden. Although, over the last few years, we have had a few hard freezes which devastated my garden filled with tropical plants. Many came back from the roots, while other died. Ice storm Uri took my orchids, palms, hoyas, bromeliads and other plants.
It has been a costly project to replace the plants lost. As a result, I’m rethinking how many and where I plant tropicals in the garden. Consider microclimates by planting tropicals on the south side of the house in a sheltered area.
Since I plant for pollinators, I use some of the tenets of organic gardening. I try to avoid practices that damage the ecosystem. I use natural methods of weed, pest,and disease control. If you welcome birds, lizards, bats, snakes, spiders and toads into your garden, you have an army keeping the insect population under control.
Use compost, natural minerals, and practice good soil tillage. Don’t work the soil if the conditions are too wet and don’t overwork it. Avoid synthetic chemicals – they may inhibit mycorrhizae (beneficial fungi located on roots). Synthetic fertilizers are salts – instead, use compost.
My garden has evolved over the past 20 years. I plant for beauty and for the critters but most of all I plant for the joy and peace it brings me!
Happy Gardening