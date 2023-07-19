Defendants in hate crime case plead guilty

Two Woodsboro men have pleaded guilty to charges associated with an alleged hate crime that occurred in October 2021.
According to Refugio County Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, Noel Garcia Jr. pleaded guilty on June 29 to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge with a hate crime enhancement and was placed on probation for two years with a condition to complete a 21-day sentence in the Refugio County Jail.
Poynter said Rance Bolcik pleaded guilty on Tuesday in district court to a Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief charge and was placed on probation for two years.
Bolcik and Garcia were both 17 years old at the time of the alleged Oct. 31, 2021 incident.
An underage female was also arrested in March in connection with the alleged hate crime. Poynter said the female's case is still pending in juvenile court.
Bolcik and Garcia were accused of assaulting a Black teenager with a stun gun while wearing Ku Klux Klan robes on Halloween night in 2021. Both would have been tried as adults in court for the alleged crimes.
More on this story coming to STexasNews.com.