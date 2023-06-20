It was a night of tears and cheers and celebration as the graduating seniors of the Class of 2023 accepted their diplomas, turned their tassels and began their first steps into the world of adulthood following their graduation ceremony from A.C. Jones High School. Hosted on the football field, the dulcet tones of the A.C. Jones Choir filled the air with music, and at the crescendo of the celebration came a battery of colorful lights bursting in the sky, a fireworks display to cement in classic fashion this age-told tradition, a rite of passage into a new world.
Though much of the community turned out to join the celebration, a single seat stood empty, a reminder of a beloved classmate and son of Beeville, Gilbert “Deuce” Herrera, who was not able to make it to this graduation, but whose spirit was embodied in those whose lives he had touched.