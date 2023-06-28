Beeville City Mayor Brian Watson has joined the county attorney’s office for Bee County, an office which handles all misdemeanor and child protective services cases in Bee County. He will be working for long-term county attorney Mike Knight.
“Our county attorney is Mike Knight, he’s been our county attorney a long time,” Watson said. “Mr. Knight … is a very approachable person who will listen to your concerns. He will be thinking of what’s best for justice, not just ‘how can we turn the screws on someone?’ He’s a great person to work for, I’m very excited to be there.”
Watson now shoulders a number of duties for his community, serving as mayor, as a private practice attorney and as a father.
Sleep is overrated,” he said with a laugh. “When you come to a small town, you can do one of two things. You can rest and relax and enjoy quiet country lifestyle and I think that’s wonderful. I’m going to do that…at some point. Or you can get really involved, dive in, feet-in, and just get totally inundated and see what you can do and help where you can help. Ultimately when I came here I decided that’s what I was going to do.”
His multiple responsibilities do open a question over whether there’d be any conflict should his duties as county attorney, which handles misdemeanor and child protective service cases, call upon him to prosecute a current employee of the city.
“Under the law, I would still have a duty to (prosecute) a city employee,” Watson said. “Mr. Knight is also very active, I work under him and assist him, so he can certainly prosecute…though I will say that our city employees are very good and I don’t expect to run into issues like that.”