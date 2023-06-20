St. Philip’s Episcopal School wants to produce more than scholars, well-versed in reading and writing and arithmetic – they aim to mold good people, to produce moral champions as well as academic ones.
“We raise good children at St. Philip’s. We try to make them well-rounded,” Robert Nollen, chairman of the board of trustees for the school, told the Bee-Picayune. “There’s so much more to it than the classroom stuff. As important as it is … just being a good person (is so valuable).”
The latest method to facilitate this sort of well-rounded growth may be the most magical yet: the Bishop’s Cup. It’s a sort of friendly competition that may ring familiar to those familiar with the world-famous Harry Potter series.
“Kenneth (Bethune) had this great idea of putting together something called the Bishop’s Cup. It’s very similar to the competitions you’ll see in schools in England or the northeast, boarding schools,” Alan Lenz, head of school, said. “The concept is to take your student body and divide them into different houses, similar to what you’d see in Harry Potter.”
Bethune wanted to establish a system that recognized and honored history and tradition. The Bishop’s Cup embraces this by incorporating the history of the school – which has stood tall since the 1950s – into this competition. This incorporation comes through the names of the two dueling “houses” into which the student body is sorted: New House and Hughes House.
“We wouldn’t be the school we are today without the generosity and support of the New family and the Hughes family,” Lenz said. “When Kenneth had this idea … the concept was born. We took our students and we (aimed) for friendly competition within the school, so first grade through sixth grade students participated this year. In November we had a sorting ceremony, it was very informal.”
Though informal, the Bishop’s Cup successfully ignited the fires of competition in the young students of St. Philip’s, who strove throughout the year to earn enough points to be the first to see their names engraved upon the titular cup.
“It’s been great, we’ve managed to get every kid to participate,” Lenz said. “We figured not every kid is going to be an athlete, so let’s give them some academic chances, and some of your more athletic kids are probably not going to win the academic competitions, so we gave them a mix. We also, a big part of this, have been honoring sportsmanship.”
Lenz used a Spelling Bee as an example: all of the students brave enough to take part got certain points just for their courage. However, their conduct was also given attention, and it’s not simply about winning or losing; it’s about how gracious you are, as a competitor, as a victor – or as a runner-up.
“In this day and age, character is so important,” Lenz said. “Getting them to understand the importance of showing empathy towards each other, courtesy and kindness, those are skills that produce good citizens.”
During the Spelling Bee, one student knocked over a water bottle as they made their way to the podium. Another student sprang up to put the bottle back into place, earning a point for their helpful nature.
Bethune was inspired to draw from the school’s history, to help cement a sense of tradition and a pride of place in St. Philip’s.
“Trying to find opportunities to make it a unique and rewarding experience to attend, traditions that build self-esteem,” Bethune said. “Teaching the kids how to deal with the things that go well as well as the things that don’t go well.”
The houses even have their own iconography, with the New House represented by a regal bull, evoking the family’s history of cattle ranching. The Hughes House is represented by an owl, signaling their connection to education. The Hughes family has had members teach and attend St. Philip’s.
In the true style of Harry Potter, the compiling of the points to determine the winner at year’s end was fraught with last-minute twists.
“New House had a 20-point lead and everybody thought it was a foregone conclusion they were going to win,” Lenz said. “But we didn’t tell them how we were going to get (tally the final points.)”
An art competition at the year’s end would be the deciding factor, with the twist being that every submission would in and of itself earn a point. With some kids submitting 12 or more pieces, this quickly put a chaotic new injection of points onto the board.
“In the end, New House did win, by 13 points – it was a close win,” Lenz said.
“They’re already talking about next year,” Nollen added.
The total points came out to about 197 as the high and 184 as the low. This was the inaugural year of the Bishop’s Cup, but the school intends to maintain and add onto it in future years, providing even more opportunities to earn points through different good acts, all with the goal of facilitating character development in their young students.
“It’s a skill you develop … we do have a very diverse student body, but the idea is that we want them to get a good spiritual foundation, a good academic foundation and a good moral foundation,” Lenz said. “We do a great job of community service … you can do a food drive and tell kids to bring canned goods to school, but … if we take our older students out there to unpack the truck and sort out the food … and see how appreciative the people who receive the food are, that’s developing an empathetic student who is able to understand there are needs in our community that we need to take care of.”