With sweltering heat bearing down upon the region, any shelter from the elements is welcome and thanks to the efforts of the Bee County Commission and private industry, the good people of Mineral have precisely that at their school bus stop.
Over the course of many months, Bee County Commissioner Dennis DeWitt worked with the county, private donors and the Pawnee Independent School District to erect a structure to protect students at the bus stop from weather and traffic.
“I’d like to commend Commissioner DeWitt; he came up with it and brought it to court,” Bee County Judge, George P. Morrill III, said. “He has shepherded it in and it’s a wonderful addition to our rural community.”
DeWitt said he was inspired to undertake the project upon seeing that parents and caregivers would wait for buses in all manner of weather. This led him to visit with Orsted; an international company that runs and operates wind farms, including Helena Wind Farm out of Kenedy. Orsted provided a $30,300 donation to Bee County towards the structure.
The process took many months of planning and advocacy; the Road and Bridge Administrator, Ray Gonzalez, as well as the Transportation Manager in Pawnee, Lou Vera, worked to design the structure; a 24-foot-wide by 60-foot-long hurricane-proof open shelter located in Mineral, at the intersection of 673 and 623 on county property. Along the back side, a fence was built and a sign made, which will be on display within the next few months, according to DeWitt.
PISD Principal Raymond Robinson found the structure to be a big help regarding the safety and security of students and families that use that bus stop.
He states that about 50 percent of their students are transfer students bused in from other towns, and that particular stop has the potential for 15-20 kids waiting in that facility, along with their families and caregivers.
“The shelter has definitely been a benefit to the district and kiddos in that area, so they don’t have to wait in the heat. More parents are waiting outside and watching the kids. There’s more peace of mind if parents have to drop their kids off and head down the road to work, that their kids will be safe waiting for their bus too,” Robinson said.
He added that it brings better security and safety, not only due to protection from the elements, but also from drivers on the road.
“It just adds security and safety; it helps drivers know it’s a bus stop,” he said. “The visibility of a standing structure helps with the slowing down of traffic.”
DeWitt presented his accomplishment to the community:
“The people of Pawnee that use it and the people of Mineral that use it, are excited because it’s sitting there: they can get out of the weather, they can get out of the rain, they can get out of the field. The kiddos don’t have to walk out into the weather; they can get on the bus back and forth and it’s working out for everyone. And it’s just one of those things that’s worked out and it’s a collaboration between a private industry and the county, and everyone came out ahead, and this is the way we like it to be- where everybody wins.”