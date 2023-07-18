Lola Castro, Rotarian of the Year, is a well-traveled woman who seems to have found a recipe for excellence in a life dedicated to community service.
“Wherever I’ve lived, I’ve been involved in the community,” Castro said. “So I get involved in the Chamber, I’ve lived elsewhere, in parts of Texas, New Jersey and even parts of Australia.”
Castro was taken by surprise when she was named Beeville Rotarian of the Year at a recent function for the club, recognized for her commitment to the club’s values and methods. Rotarians live by a certain code of conduct called the Four-Way Test. This moral code can be applied to just about any situation, and consists of a series of yes or no questions: is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Castro summarizes the attitude even more concisely:
“Service above self, always.”
Castro was inspired towards this great passion for community service by her experiences living in Australia.
“When we moved to Australia, it really opened my eyes to the world and what we sometimes take for granted here in the U.S.,” Castro said. “I got very involved with the consulate in Melbourne … my banking career has been here in the US … but when I got there I decided I wanted to get involved with something different.”
She considered herself a goodwill ambassador, representing the best parts of Texas. She herself hails from Goliad.
“We have a bond – the Australians love the US and they love Texas. They’re very eager to learn about our culture and what we do here,” Castro said. “I just loved it, I really became an advocate for what the US does overseas…wherever we go…we’re from Texas and we’re proud of where we’re from.”
Castro serves as president for Prosperity Bank in Beeville, and when she isn’t participating in her many community organizations or working at her job, she likes to spend time with her husband and dogs, Jackson and Penny.
“We’ve been married 33 and a half years, we love to do work outside of the home. Cutting down trees, trimming trees, we love to travel. When we came back six years ago from Australia, we decided to spend a lot of quality time with family.”
She has a nephew who is playing college football at Southern Methodist University and this has gotten them into the football fandom.
“Because we have no children our nephews and nieces are very important … to spend time with,” Castro said.
Congratulations to Beeville’s Rotarian of the Year!