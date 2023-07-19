Local 4-H kids to help Driscoll Children on Friday

The next South Texas Cattlemen’s Roundup will be on July 21 at 10 am at the Beeville Livestock Commission and showcase children from Bee, Goliad, Karnes, and Refugio counties.
4-H members will step onto the auction floor to sell pies, cakes, cookies, plants, ranch items and much more.
The proceeds from the auction will benefit the build-out of the Pavilion at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi. This building will provide critical care for the moments of greatest need, as it will house the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU,) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU,) and the expanded Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU.)
The event is free of charge.