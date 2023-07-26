Live Oak native has cleaning in her genes

“If it’s not Here, that means it’s out There.
—Winnie the Pooh”
Clove+Honey Cleaning Co. Founder Ashlee Romo blames her love of cleaning on genetic predisposition.
“I love to clean and I love to organize,” Romo said. “My Grandma Karen..she was one that was always cleaning houses for everybody that she knew, so I would say it is genetic in a way.”
Romo, the sole operator of AMR Photography, has worked full-time in the Three Rivers ISD cafeteria since 2015. Her busy work life made it difficult to reconcile her industrious nature and love for tidiness, but a nudge from her family changed things.
“I started up with the idea a couple weeks ago,” Romo said. “I cleaned a few houses for family members here and there and they asked me if I had ever thought about cleaning other people's homes. I thought about it, but since it was only me at the time it was only a pipe dream, but I decided to try it and see where it takes off.”
Clove+Honey Cleaning Co. officially opened early this summer offering affordable residential cleaning services. Romo hit the ground running, booking up every weekend slot available in Three Rivers, George West and Beeville.
“Cleaning was just really a hobby for me because I just love to come home to a clean home,” Romo said. “I just want to help others out there that would want their home clean as well.”
Romo’s decision to call her new business Clove+Honey came from a place just as personal as her love for tidying up.
“Honey for me…growing up my mom called me Honey Girl all the time,” Romo said. “I don't know where she got it from, but I was very much influenced by Winnie the Pooh..as is everybody. There is a quote from Winnie the Pooh that I have always hung on to and that is ‘If it’s not here, that mean’s it’s out there.’ I hung on to it because if I want to start an adventure..that is my theme for Clove+Honey. Don't stay idle and if you want something, you have to really go for it.”
Clove tea is an antioxidant rich drink used to reduce inflammation, bacterial infection and stress. Romo takes it every now and then to reduce stress and help out her immune system. Her enjoyment of the tea’s healing and multi-use nature inspired the first half of her new business name.
“It’s an overall multi-use herb and it can just knock everything down,” Romo said. “I feel like I can be a multi-useful help in your home in a way, so I put those two things together.”
Clove+Honey currently offers two cleaning packages; Back to the Basics and the Honeycomb Deep Clean.
“For the basic clean it is normal sweeping and mopping,” Romo said. “As my grandma called it, the ‘someones coming over’ clean. Let's hit all of the normal areas. The Honeycomb Deep Clean is if you want your entire home from top to bottom deep-cleaned. Every nook and cranny..places you wouldn't think to actually clean. Some don't look at the dirt on the floorboards or the dirt on top of door frames. It is a really good deep clean.”
Romo is also offering special discounts for military, veterans and first responders.
“My fiance was in the Navy for four years and my grandfather was in the Vietnam War and both of my father in laws were in the Navy so we are very military based,” Romo said. “I want to be able to give that back to them. Everyone wants a clean home to come home to and I just want to give that as a thank you to them. I am working on trying to make packages for referrals. I am trying to make home cleaning reasonable for everybody.”
You can book your next home-cleaning with Clove+Honey Cleaning Co. on Facebook or Instagram.