Lady Cats ranked No. 11 in TAGC volleyball poll

The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats are ranked No. 11 in Class 2A of the latest Texas Association of Girls Coaches volleyball poll released Monday.
The Lady Cats (21-5) are ranked behind Jewett Leon (34-0), Iola (34-1), Crawford (26-7), Windthorst (28-4), Albany (22-4), Overton (21-5), Sonora (21-5), Mumford (21-7), Detroit (25-5) and Thrall (21-6).
S-T will host Yorktown in a 6 p.m. in a District 28-2A match on Tuesday.
Following is the latest TAGC poll released Monday:
Class 1A
1. Blum 23-5
2. Benjamin 24-4
3. Neches 22-5
4. Avalon 20-3
5. Harrold 23-5
6. Round Top-Carmine 23-7
7. Graford 19-5
8. McMullen County 17-5
9. Evant 18-3
10. McDade 10-1
11. Dodd City 20-7
12. Bronte 18-8
13. Perrin-Whitt 15-4
14. Chester 15-9
15. Saint Jo 17-9
16. Veribest 15-6
17. Wildorado 13-5
18. Richards 16-10
19. Miami 15-7
20. Gholson 10-7
21. D’Hanis 8-6
22. Munday 14-14
23. Sulphur Bluff 15-15
24. Klondike 16-14
25. Buena Vista 15-8
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 34-0
2. Iola 34-1
3. Crawford 26-7
4. Windthorst 28-4
5. Albany 22-4
6. Overton 21-5
7. Sonora 21-5
8. Mumford 21-7
9. Detroit 25-5
10. Thrall 21-6
11. Skidmore-Tynan 21-5
12. Hamilton 18-5
13. Nocona 23-6
14. Ropes 21-9
15. Wink 22-8
16. Schulenburg 20-12
17. North Hopkins 19-7
18. Stacey 17-8
19. Shiner 20-8
20. Cross Roads 23-8
21. Latexo 18-8
22. Stockdale 19-9
23. Whitewright 18-11
24. Burton 20-14
25. Bremond 17-9
Class 3A
1. Goliad 25-3
2. Bells 27-3
3. Fairfield 24-4
4. Columbus 27-5
5. Tatum 27-8
6. Paris Chisum 24-3
7. Grandview 23-6
8. Bushland 25-6
9. Denver City 26-6
10. San Antonio Randolph 25-7
11. Merkel 22-4
12. Danbury 16-5
13. Lorena 22-8
14. Central Heights 26-8
15. Boyd 20-6
16. Peaster 21-7
17. Friona 20-7
18. Ponder 19-8
19. Buna 22-12
20. Anderson-Shiro 20-7
21. Clyde 24-10
22. Lyford 13-7
24. Yoakum 19-8
25. Queen City 17-7
Class 4A
1. Canyon Randall 22-3
2. Floresville 27-2
3. Davenport 31-3
4. Spring Hill 26-4
5. Mineral Wells 23-4
6. Stephenville 22-4
7. Bellville 23-8
8. Bridge City 19-4
9. Sunnyvale 21-7
10. Calhoun 22-5
11. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 24-5
12. Wimberley 22-7
13. Farmersville 27-3
14. Needville 20-7
15. Taylor 21-10
16. West Plains 27-6
17. Geronimo Navarro 27-7
18. Decatur 9-15
19. Sealy 23-7
20. Lindale 24-7
21. Jarrell 20-6
22. Godley 17-5
23. Salado 23-9
24. Burnet 16-10
25. Madisonville 24-7
Class 5A
1. Argyle 25-7
2. Mission Sharyland 32-1
3. Fulshear 21-4
4. Pflugerville Hendrickson 21-5
5. Frisco Wakeland 18-6
6. Leander Rouse 26-11
7. Amarillo 25-5
8. Liberty Hill 29-7
9. Barbers Hill 26-7
10. Hallsville 24-5
11. Mission Pioneer 28-3
12. Kerrville Tivy 21-8
13. Northwest 18-7
14. Colleyville Heritage 25-9
15. New Braunfels Canyon 27-9
16. Brownsville Pace 20-3
17. McCallum 19-15
18. Lovejoy 18-9
19. San Antonio Southwest 25-4
20. Cedar Park 21-12
21. LASA-Austin 15-3
22. Forney 23-6
23. Texarkana Texas 24-6
24. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 23-6
25. Flour Bluff 19-9
25. El Paso 19-7
Class 6A
1. Grand Oaks 34-1
2. Dripping Springs 36-2
3. McKinney Boyd 19-1
4. Flower Mound 21-5
5. Austin Lake Travis 33-4
6. Cypress Ranch 22-5
7. San Antonio Harlan 29-5
8. Plano West 18-3
9. Katy Cinco Ranch 23-5
10. Rockwall 20-9
11. Southlake Carroll `18-12
12. Austin Westlake 27-8
13. Byron Nelson 21-3
14. Pearland Dawson 25-8
15. Laredo Alexander 17-8
16. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 25-5
17. Stratford 26-6
18. Prosper 23-6
19. Langham Creek 25-7
20. Round Rock 25-9
21. Tomball Memorial 24-8
22. Allen 20-10
23. Wylie East 15-5
24. San Antonio MacArthur 26-8
25. Houston MacArthur 21-7
