Kids Helping Kids

The South Texas Cattlemen’s Roundup 2023 season is underway and 4H participants in Live Oak County held their auction on Monday, June 19th.
“It’s the coolest thing,” Driscoll Children’s Hospital Donor Relations Manager Amy McCoy said. “It’s about kids learning how to help other kids.”
Local 4H clubs provided the goodies and the event staff, and many wonderful pies, ranch items, and plants were auctioned to benefit Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
“Wonderful 4H families get together to put on an auction within a livestock auction and the kids come up and maybe they have a plate of cookies or a ranch item or a plant and the people in the audience bid on those items and the proceeds go to the hospital,” McCoy said. “It's wonderful and the kiddos and their families do it all.”
The Roundups have been part of South Texas for more than 35 years, and they are an opportunity to see local youth at their best.
“It is heartwarming knowing that kids are helping kids,” McCoy said.
The proceeds from the auction will benefit the build-out of the Pavilion at Driscoll in Corpus Christi This building will provide critical care for the moments of greatest need, as it will house the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU,) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU,) and the expanded Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU.)
“When a child in South Texas needs specialized medical care, Driscoll is there to help,” McCoy said. “Thanks to this generous community, the 4H families and staff, the Live Oak Livestock Auction, and everyone who supported this effort”
The next South Texas Cattlemen’s Roundup will be on July 21 at 10 am in Beeville. The Beeville event will feature Bee, Goliad, Karnes, and Refugio counties.