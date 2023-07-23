Heavy thunderstorms across South Texas

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Blanconia to 7 miles northeast of Skidmore to 8 miles north of Dinero. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beeville, Mathis, Refugio, Woodsboro, Skidmore, St. Paul, Lake City, Lagarto, Tynan, Argenta, Papalote, Bonnie View, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Blanconia, Lakeside, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 33 and 54. US Highway 181 between mile markers 588 and 618. US Highway 183 between mile markers 654 and 668. US Highway 59 between mile markers 690 and 712. US Highway 77 between mile markers 616 and 640.