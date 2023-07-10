There’s no denying it, it’s hot- hotter than the average Texas summer, with no sign of letting up.
“Right now, the trend is going to continue for many more weeks.” Tyler Castillo, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service of Corpus Christi, said. “I have a high confidence these dangerous conditions will continue for the next week.”
“Right now, hydration is key,” Castillo added. “Take frequent breaks from the sun, don’t work too hard, supervise your kids and pets, don’t leave them in the car alone, and check in on the elderly. Check with local government to find cooling centers around town.”
According to Castillo, while the slow storm season has no correlation to the current heat wave, it could be indicative of developing tropical storm activity in the months to come, particularly the peak season months of August and September.
With ongoing dangerous temperatures persisting, Ryan Garza, the Beeville County Emergency Management Director, reiterated the importance of checking in on your family members and neighbors.
Specific heat-related injuries to look out for include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. According to Garza, dizziness, extreme thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness are the heat exhaustion symptoms to look out for. If these symptoms progress into confusion, dizziness, and loss of consciousness, these could be signs of a more severe heat stroke.
“If they stop sweating, they’re reaching a dangerous point.” Garza said, “If you feel like you’re having trouble, if you’re having heat stroke symptoms, call 911, get a professional opinion that can guide you to feeling better.”
“As far as preparations, the different places that normally provide a cooling shelter or a warming shelter for us in the county, one is the First United Methodist Church, they’ve always been willing to open their doors to us in the weather.” Garza said, “Their AC is now down in the gym, but their lobby is open. The public library is a good place to go if you want to keep out of the heat for a while. H-E-B and Walmart are both places you can go.”
The public pool is also available to the community as an option to stay cool.
The First United Methodist Church of Beeville is open Monday through Thursday from 9am-2pm. They have water to keep residents hydrated while they cool off in the air conditioning.
“If we had a cooling center that we opened up, which we haven’t yet this year, it would be in our gymnasium, at the rear of the building.” Bonnie Ryder, the business administrator at the church said. “Right now, we have a problem with that; we have one AC out in the area, and one that is not. We are trying to get it fixed, and see if it needs to be replaced. We are trying to get it coordinated with the city manager. If we did that, I’m thinking we’d do 10am-4pm in the hottest hours of the day. If it becomes necessary to do it, we can stay open for up to 24 hours in an emergency.”
The county offers an app to receive alerts and notifications to your smartphone to stay updated and informed regarding the weather and weather-related emergencies, as well as information through their website. Residents can also stay informed by following the National Weather Service of Corpus Christi’s webfeed.