Almost a year following the fatal shooting of Rocky Vela, justice served his killer a 65-year jail sentence, ensuring that Agapito Castellano would serve at minimum 32 years behind bars.
Castellano was already a five-time convicted felon when he killed Vela after an altercation at a residence on West Stamper Street in the early hours of the morning.
Court documents indicate the fight was over a woman.
The Murder
According to a press release released last Thursday, Agapito Castellano, known by the nickname “D-Town”, was at the residence of Yolanda Mendez on West Stamper Street in Beeville. The release states that shortly after Castellano arrived at the residence, the victim, Rocky Vela, also showed up, arguing with Mendez, who was identified as an on-again/off-again girlfriend.
Mendez testified at the trial that there was a history of abuse between herself and Vela, but that she loved him and he had been staying at her home just three days prior. On the night of the killing, Mendez met Vela outside and refused him entry. This led to an argument which drew Castellano and an unnamed male out of the home. Castellano threatened Vela with a firearm, said he was going to “blast him”, and when Vela attempted to push Mendez through the gate to gain entry, Castellano immediately opened fire, shooting several rounds. One bullet struck Vela in the abdomen.
Vela would die at the hospital, and Mendez is stated by the press release to have been “uncooperative”, attempting to provide several varying accounts of what happened before giving a false name for Castellano, claiming not to know his real name or his whereabouts.
According to Beeville Chief of Police Kevin Behr, Castellano was positively identified during the crime scene investigation performed by Beeville Police detectives, Sgt. Joshua Meakins, Sgt. Baldo Salazar, Lt. Kenneth Jefferson and Sgt. Jonell Cisneros. This investigation revealed that Castellano was a convicted felon, and warrants were issued that eventually brought him into police custody in October, where he was arrested in Dallas County and brought to await trial in the Bee County Jail.
During the ride back from Dallas, Castellano was said to have made incriminating statements, indicating he would be willing to sign a confession in exchange for ten years in prison and he questioned whether the officers could charge him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (which he was ultimately charged with) when he knew officers never found the gun.
Castellano was booked into Bee County Jail on October 17, 2022, where he would remain until his trial, the last full week of July of 2023.
The Trial
Prosecutors Michelle Craig and First Assistant District Attorney Tiffany McWilliams prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas. The unnamed man who was at the residence that night remains anonymous in press materials released, seemingly due to his recorded statement that, due to Castellano’s ties to the infamous criminal gang Tango Blast, he feared retaliation while serving his own prison sentence on unrelated charges. The unnamed man did, despite his reluctance, confirm Castellano’s identity as Vela’s shooter and pointed him out to members of the jury.
Mendez also testified, though the press release stated that she remained uncooperative, admitting for the first time that the unnamed man was at her house. The State’s final witness was Chief Investigator Dan Caddell with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, who compared the fingerprints of Castellano to prints on a felony judgment of a prior case, confirming that they were a match and that Castellano was a convicted felon who is not eligible to possess a firearm.
Jurors deliberated for approximately four hours, and came back with guilty verdicts on a lesser charge of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Castellano asked the court to assess his punishment, and on Thursday, July 27, the court heard testimony that included his long criminal history, five-time felony convictions and two prior Texas incarcerations. He has been brought up on charges of possession of controlled substances, forgery, unlawful firearm possession and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Upon finding him guilty, District Judge Starr Bauer assessed his punishment at 65 years for manslaughter and 30 years for the firearm possession charge. This finding means Castellano will not be eligible for parole until he has completed half of his sentence, in roughly 32-and-a-half years.
Other witnesses included officers of the BPD, firearms expert David Curtiss of the Corpus Christi Crime Lab and Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kannan.