What does a Texas State Game Warden have to do with border patrol? According to GamewardenEDU.org, in 2014 former Texas Governor Rick Perry augmented federal border control efforts with high-powered teams and equipment. Part of the manpower for this effort was the state’s game wardens.
Under then Operation Strong Safety and followed by subsequent operations, state game wardens are periodically deployed to the Rio Grande Valley to help patrol and prevent illegal immigrants and drug smugglers from entering into Texas.
“We are under the direction of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission who is appointed by the governor,” Texas State Game Warden Captain Ben Baker said. “We go where the governor directs us to go.”
Baker is a 15-year veteran of the department and has served as captain for the past five years for Nueces, San Patricio and Live Oak counties. There are approximately 550 wardens in the state.
“Something the people of Texas should be proud of, we are the premier conservation law enforcement agency in the nation,” said Baker.
As the lead law enforcement agency on the water, Texas wardens are responsible for marine safety enforcement. Any vessel on public water is subject to their water safety inspection.
When game wardens are called upon for border service, the tour is for seven days. According to Baker, “under the governor's direction, we’re in boats operating on the Rio Grande River conducting overt patrols,” he said. “We are deterring people from coming over the border.”
Since wardens do have that nexus to the water, approximately 95 percent of what they are doing while they are there is water patrol. Just the highly visible presence of the wardens patrolling the water is working to deter illegal crossings.
Wardens not only contribute to border security, they are also one of the first to respond to weather related disasters.
“For example, we were the first out-of-state law enforcement agency to respond on the water when hurricane Katrina came ashore in New Orleans,” said Baker.
Texas State Game Wardens wear many hats and perform many tasks around the state. South Texas can be especially busy considering the proximity to the southern border and the many square miles of coastal waters and inland waters such as Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon reservoirs that need coverage.
Wardens handle on-the-water vehicle accidents, commercial fishing vessel inspections, recreational fishing and boating, permit, license and inspection of anyone selling bait or seafood and have authority to conduct wildlife inspections. The department has its own accident investigation team.
When wardens graduate the academy, they are trained in many aspects including how to operate boats, ATVs, UTVs and conduct swift water rescue.
“We have evolved into having highly specialized teams including a search and rescue team that has a helicopter at their disposal, swift water boats, air boats and inflatables that can access hostile water environments to perform rescues,” said Baker.
It is thought that the term “Texas Navy” used to describe the water enforcement capabilities of the state game wardens originated with former governor Perry.
State wardens also have a special K-9 unit consisting of nine or ten handlers and an FBI certified cadaver dog that can be utilized in search and rescue, lost victims or cadavers.