Cormac McCarthy is dead.
Another pillar of the American landscape, and billed by some to be the last great American novelist, is returned to the dust, leaving in his wake an expansive library of haunting, harrowing excursions into the dark heart of the human condition. It’s a sad thing to lose anyone truly talented, and sadder still that there’s readily no one to take his place in the literary pantheon.
This is a common problem. The great men of yesterday are diminishing, dying and fading away. In their place, the culture of America is increasingly driven by women. There are more women-led businesses, there are more leading ladies than men. Films bend over backwards to demonstrate the “strength” of women, usually in a weirdly literal way. How many of you watched a film where a 110-pound (at most) Hollywood actress is somehow able to overpower 200-pound muscle-bound henchmen? Women are just as intelligent, clever, capable, ruthless and physically strong as men.
Yet the place of women is being diminished. Johns Hopkins University has earned umbrage for redefining woman as a “non-man” in what they consider “inclusive” language. Womanhood has, for all intents and purposes, ceased to mean anything. It’s now a costume to be worn, and many men have taken up this costume to acclaim, praise, wealth and status.
Oddly, though, the costume of man is not nearly as popular. Certainly, it exists. We see it especially among teenage girls now, a rush to engender – or ungender – themselves to their peers by taking on labels like “non-binary” “gender fluid” or “transmasculine”. Even more tragically, a woman went and killed children at a Christian school. She did so in the costume of a man, reflecting a grotesque caricature: that men are killers, and to fortify her heart to the bloody task she was set upon, she took on that mantle and carried it to her death.
She died an American man.
Father’s Day has come and gone. In the United States, of the 11 million single-parent households observed in 2020, 80 percent are single-mother households. Over 17 million children are being raised with no father at all. These are not insignificant numbers. There are incentives for this, too. There are women who will not marry because there’s profit in it – tax breaks and incentives and so on. Men are not only not necessary, they are a detriment to the wealth and even status of women.
Here’s a headline from 2022: “As a single mama, I’m celebrating on Father’s Day, too. As a single mother by choice, Father’s Day is not a day of mourning, it’s a day of celebrating.”
As stunning and brave as this is, this is hardly new. I saw similar sentiments expressed some ten years ago. It’s not even mere opinion. Women are not simply equal to men, they are equal and also elevated, given preference by the very mechanism of law itself.
I have here in front of me a legal posting from a small town in Texas that quite explicitly says: “The respondent agrees to take all necessary affirmative steps to assure that minority businesses, women’s business enterprises and labor surplus firms are used for subcontracted work when possible.”
We are, in the very letter of our laws, emphasizing the needs of women, granting opportunities for people based on sex and gender. Positive discrimination is a good thing, right? This is hardly some liberal notion in a liberal state – this is Texas. So what of the male-run business? Passed over. The men go and toil, they build buildings and drudge up oil, they lay bricks and dig ditches. That is their place – in the world of labor, of pain and muscle and blood. Suffer in silence, o men of the field. But be sensitive and understanding, to the pains of others. Oh yes, let us be empathetic, let us care, let us embrace and uplift and step aside and tolerate and allow and love! For men are incapable of these things, the implication goes, if not pressed and prodded. Just do as you're told, American man, for you don’t know best. We don’t need fathers. We don’t need men.
And suddenly, they looked and they sought and no man could be found among them. They went to his place of seclusion, and lo, they found him dead, a bloody ruin upon the floor.
Who killed the American man?
The crime scene is a chaotic one. There’s traces in the air of the stink of deceit. The mark of shame is left upon the corpse. We can find a note, expressing anguish and weakness and fear and love, but nobody wants to read it. Nobody actually cares. A woman’s problems are everyone’s concern; but men should suffer in strong, stoic silence. When a man is weak, he is mocked. When a woman is weak, she is uplifted. Women are celebrated. They need to be celebrated. Men do not. Men should not. When a man weeps, the world laughs.
So we have motive and we have opportunity. It’s an open and shut case, right? The evidence is clear – and yet there’s the problem of alibi. For when the American man died, the American woman was not there. This man died alone. There is no suspect.
This was a suicide.
The coroner scratches her head, and wonders why? Why would a man with such a pedigree – a man who built skyscrapers and defeated the Nazis, who freed the slaves and broke the back of the British Empire, who split the atom and charted the void from the Earth to the Moon – choose to take his own life?
Perhaps, the orderly says, his voice soft with understanding, because it was the only thing left that was still his.
But wait! She says, looking at the shrouded form. Who will take his place?
Don’t ask me, the orderly says, turning his back and wheeling the body out the door. He will join the others, 105 a day – and now one more.