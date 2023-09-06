Fall Craft Show on Sept. 23 in Falls City

The Fall City Market Day Fall Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Falls City Community Hall located on U.S. Highway 181 in Falls City.
There will be more than 60 vendors onsite. Items available will include quilts, home décor and accessories, jellies, fabric goods, yard art, wood crafts, seasonal/holiday décor, furniture, soaps, hair accessories and baked goods.
Indoor booths are available for $35. Outdoor booths are $30. For more vendor information, call 830-299-2339 or email fchall2021@gmail.com.