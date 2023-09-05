Dinner & A Show scheduled for Sept. 16

Main Street Goliad will hold the Second Annual Dinner & A Show on Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring the Texas Coast Classic Rock Band. The free community event is for the whole family to enjoy. Guests should bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.
For the VIP experience, tickets are available at Goliad City Hall: individuals ($25), a table for six ($150) and a table for eight ($200). Access to the VIP area includes a grilled pork chop dinner with green beans and potato salad. Only 200 tickets will be sold.
To learn how to be a sponsor or have your food truck at this event, visit https://www.mainstreetgoliad.com/dinnerandashow.