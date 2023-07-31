District Judge Starr Bauer appeared before the Bee County Commissioner’s Court to, among other business, express the need for the establishment of a multi-county County Court of Law, to offset the rising tide of cases that the judicial district is facing.
Bauer’s proposal would see the court established to be shared across Live Oak, McMullen and Bee Counties, with expenses divided among all three.
“McMullen County is really using a lot more time than they ever have, because of the border crossings and the human smuggling,” Bauer said. “We’ve just about worn out the entire county for jury duty over there.”
County courts are commonplace, but it’s much more unusual for a multi-county court of law to be established, County Judge Trace Morrill told the Bee-Picayune. In fact, should this come to pass, this would only be the second such arrangement in all of Texas.
This court would not replace any existing court, but serve as a concurrent service alongside other district courts, handling all cases short of felonies. Bauer said it would be up to the individual county judges to decide how much they want the County Court of Law to preside over.
“Our main concern is the County Court of Law be established for 2024 … to ensure it remains funded,” Bauer said. “In order to get that done, the Commissioners Courts somehow need to find some time where you all can come together.”
Time is also a factor, and Bauer urged the commissioners to arrive at a joint agreement by next year in order to ensure access to the currently-flush state funding available for judges’ salaries.
“We’d really like to see this County Court at Law created for 2024, because right now, the state has a lot of money. They’re willing to pay the judges’ salary at 100 percent,” Bauer said. “We’re afraid if we don’t create it … until next session, they won’t be so generous. … we anticipate the state will continue to pay 100 percent of the judges salary, that would leave the benefits up to the three counties. That’s another thing for the commissioners to determine is whose employees and where the benefits would be coming from.”
Judge Morrill spoke in favor of the proposal, emphasizing its necessity.
“It’ll be a great solution,” Morrill said. “Because it’ll provide our district judges a little more breathing room, they carry such a broad breadth of cases.”
He noted that Judicial District 36 has grown to encapsulate a rather large area, which has impacted the regular duties of district judges.
“Our district judges don’t merely operate in Bee, Live Oak and McMullen County, they also operate in San Pat and Aransas County,” he said. “The district has really grown … the amount of travel time they have to engage in decreases their practical amount of time they can spend in their offices taking care of non-bench … activities.”
He said it would be a good thing for the community and for litigants. The reality of the situation for the district is that the need for so much travel for the judges has created logjams, slowing down the wheels of justice to a crawl.
“The County Court at Law position, if it operates as I envision it and as how I believe the district judges envision it, will provide a great relief valve to our district judges and to our county judges in certain circumstances, for sure, to keep the wheels of justice moving along,” Morrill said. “That’s good from a constituent standpoint, right? You don’t want your constituents to have to wait a long time, especially in criminal cases … justice delayed is justice denied.”
Bauer even had some locations in mind, eyeballing Bee County’s central position as an ideal one to host the County Court of Law, either in the Bee County Courthouse or in the Justice Center in Beeville.
“If Bee County chooses, really wants to house the County Court of Law judge and staff, then … we can figure something out,” Bauer said. “The expenses I think would really make a difference, because they are going to be shared according to the pro rata agreement the counties make.”
Though no arrangement for expenses has yet been established, McMullen and Bee County were reportedly already on-board, and Live Oak remains the only reluctant body, Bauer said, depending upon the overall cost. If there were a division of expenses, it may resemble another inter-county agreement that sees McMullen take 11 percent, Live Oak 33 percent and Bee County footing the rest of the bill.
“We thought, and I use ‘we’ liberally, the district judges thought that would be a good additional indicator of the County Court at Law usage between the counties and maybe a good idea of how to divide that expense,” Bauer said.
While the Bee County Commissioners were favorable to it, and Morrill told the Bee-Picayune he was “optimistic” about the chances of the court being established, nothing is guaranteed. Morrill hopes to see some progress on determining if the counties can come to an agreement within the next two months.