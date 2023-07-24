Dr. Allison Welder has loved golf since she was old enough to hold a club, beginning what would be a lifelong passion at the tender age of six, right here in Beeville.
“I started playing and absolutely loved it,” Welder said. “Just playing all the time. So there was a couple of women in Beeville who mentored me … I was very fortunate to have mentors and I just stuck with it. I loved it. I was in high school here, I went to St. Joseph's Catholic School from first to eighth grade and then I went to A.C. Jones High School.”
Having grown up on the greens, Welder was more than a fair hand on the fairway, and her love of the sport compelled her to do something quite unthinkable at the time: she wanted to play on her high school golf team.
This was unthinkable, because at that time, in those days, there was no girls’ golf team at A.C. Jones High School.
“So I wanted to play golf and the coaches at AC Jones at the time said ‘there’s no women’s golf team, if you want to play, you’ll have to play with the men,’” Welder said. “That didn’t discourage me, so I played.”
Welder was in high school from 1970-1974, a period in history which would mark a milestone, as during those years – 1972 specifically – a civil rights law, known as the Education Amendments of 1972, was passed. Among these amendments, and most well-known of them, is something called Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education. Title IX would pave the way to high schools and universities creating and enshrining athletic opportunities for women as well as men – but when Welder was trying out for the team, the law hadn’t yet been signed, and would take some years to become equally enforced.
“There was no Title IX,” Welder said. “Title IX was officially signed 50 years ago, this is the 50th anniversary of Title IX. It was signed into law but it took another 10-15 years to go on the books.”
Welder would ultimately play on the boys team, playing off the men’s tees. Her determination to play, though, paid off, as she would play well enough to earn herself the Junior Championship at the Women’s Texas Golf Association Mixed State Tournament. At 16-years-old, Welder had officially become a golf champion.
“I was a senior in high school and I went with these women, they took me to the women’s Texas golf association mixed state tournament and I played against adult women and I won,” Welder said. “That was huge. I was 16-years-old. It was (a highlight).”
With that wind in her sails, Welder wanted to keep going and pave her way to a higher echelon of play. Yet Welder was the right woman at the wrong time, and she got disheartening news from the athletic director of women’s sports at the University of Texas, where Welder sought to attend. She drove all the way, by herself, to Austin to visit with her and see what the future had to offer. It was the spring of 1974.
“I went to the University of Texas, her office was in Belmont Hall at the time,” Welder said. “I went in there and I asked ‘do you have any kind of golf scholarship for women?’ and she looked at me and she said ‘no, Allison, we have no golf scholarships for women.’”
That door was shut to Welder, and she turned instead to a career in academia, ultimately earning a PhD in pharmacology and toxicology. She enjoyed a decorated career, yet always there was that knowledge that her life could have gone very differently if only she’d had the opportunity.
“If I had wanted to play 50 years ago, I had to play off the men’s tees, with no scholarship in the wings,” Welder said. “These girls today, women’s athletics has come so far, that we have golf scholarships, we have women’s competitive sports in just about every sport. We even have a girls golf team at AC Jones.”
Bittersweet though it may be, you’d think this would be the last to be said of Welder’s story, certainly when it comes to golf. But this former champion, undaunted by playing alongside men, had an even bigger challenge to face.
Cancer
Welder was born and raised in Beeville – she’d gotten her first love of golf at the Beeville Country Club. So as she entered semi-retirement in 2010, she came back to Beeville, wanting to do anything but teach. She worked in legal consulting for some years, until she received a dreadful phone call on March 3rd, 2016: she had cancer.
Specifically, right breast cancer and metastatic melanoma of the lymph; she’s been subject to five surgeries, 35 days of radiation, two years of chemo which left her bound to a wheelchair. As recently as 2019, Welder could not walk at all.
“It’s been a battle back for the last four years to be able to play golf again,” Welder said.
Yet play golf she would, and with trademark stubborn will and determination, Welder applied herself, putting to test her personal motto.
“I’m 68-years-old, I’m a senior. I’m a cancer victim, and let me just put it this way: your motto is you just never give up,” Welder said. “Currently today … I spent three years of physical therapy, three years of getting in the pool, physical therapy. This time last year I was still on a walking cane. I’ve come a long way.”
That way culminated in this year, in May, when she took part in the Beeville Club 2023 Championship…and won.
“So to win in 2023, seven years after I was diagnosed with cancer, the Beeville Club 2023 Championship, is just a huge victory for me,” Welder said. “By God’s grace – I didn’t do this by myself. It was God’s grace that has enabled me to fight back. This has been a huge 360 victory and the whole battle for me, the goal to play in this golf tournament in May, was to not give up. Was to come back.”
She wants young women to understand the power of that determination. She wants her story to mark a reminder of how things used to be for female athletes, prior to Title IX – she worries that young girls may not appreciate just how far things have come.
“You have to pursue your dreams and never give up,” Welder said.