Buddy Hall Memorial Shoot scheduled for Sept. 15

The Buddy Hall Memorial Five-Stand Shoot will take place on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Karnes County Show Grounds in association with the Lonesome Dove Fest.
The Five-Stand Shoot will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Five-person teams and individuals are welcome. There is no charge for entering, but donations to the Karnes City Rotary Club are encouraged to support the Buddy Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Competitors are asked to supply their own shotgun shells. A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department representative will aide competitors.
The first-place team will receive a plaque as well as awards for Top Guns in the men’s, women’s and youth (18 and younger) divisions.
For more information, contact Fred Nichols at 830-583-6274 or Dylan Nichols at 830-299-1803.