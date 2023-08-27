An armed man having an apparent mental episode was fatally shot by a Beeville Police officer during a police response Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the city, the BPD dispatched two officers to a 911 call concerning someone yelling in the 900 block of W. Jones Street. Two uniformed BPD officers responded within a minute of the call, showing up at 6:34 a.m. They were flagged down an informed a man armed with a knife was having a mental episode inside his resident on the street.
The officers approached the house and heard a man yelling from within. Stepping onto the porch, they observed an adult Hispanic man in the front room of the residence through the living room window. As the officers attempted to talk with him, they observed a knife in his hands and gave him a verbal command to drop it.
Instead, the man crashed through the window to attack the officers.
Retreating, the officers called out to the man to drop the knife, but he continued to advance. The officer closest to him used a taser, but it was ineffective, according to the press release. The man continued his advance in a “threatening and aggressive” manner.
Backpedaling further, the officers continued to try to talk the man down, but the man persisted in charging and threatening the officers with the knife, getting within 3-to-6 feet of one of the officers. It was then that he opened fire, shooting three rounds, which struck the man in the torso. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene as the officers attempted to save the wounded man’s life.
The man was taken by EMS to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Beeville, where he was pronounced deceased. Two adult females were also on scene, and have been identified and interviewed concerning the incident.
Chief Kevin Behr requested the aid of the Texas Rangers, who will assume the lead in the criminal investigation into this shooting. As with all officer-involved shootings, the case will be presented to the Bee County Grand Jury for their determination over whether this deadly force was justified.
As per department policy, any officer involved in a use-of-force incident resulting in a death is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.