Bobcats drop season opener to Taft 41-14

The Taft Greyhounds gave head coach Joe Riojas a victory in his debut Thursday night with a 41-14 season-opening win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats in Skidmore.
Game story, stats and photos coming to STexasnews.com.
The Taft Greyhounds gave head coach Joe Riojas a victory in his debut Thursday night with a 41-14 season-opening win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats in Skidmore.
Game story, stats and photos coming to STexasnews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.